The Commerce girls' swimming team brought a fourth-place finish back home to Commerce from Saturday's (Nov. 13) North Hall Invitational.
Lauren Massey earned her fourth state qualifying time of the season with a strong showing in the 200-yard freestyle. The 200-yard medley relay squad also earned a state qualifying time with a second-place finish. Commerce Middle School competed alongside the high school squad. Lily Sears led the way with third-place finishes in the 50-yard butterfly and 100-yard freestyle.
TOP PERFORMERS
•Girls 200-yard medley relay – Ansley Ayers, Lauren Lindsey, Lauren Massey, and Madison Epps – (2nd – 2:04.00).
•Girls 200-yard medley relay – Zoey Zellner, Mady Sears, Lily Sears, and Ruby Garcia — (5th – 2:33.19).
•Girls 200-yard freestyle relay – Zoey Zellner, Mady Sears, Ruby Garcia, and Lily Sears – (4th – 2:14.30).
•Lauren Massey 200-yard freestyle (2nd – 2:05.89); 50-yard freestyle (2nd – 26.56).
•Mady Sears 100-yard individual medley (6th – 1:25.58).
•Lauren Lindsey 50-yard freestyle (5th –27.37).
•Madison Epps 50-yard freestyle (7th – 28.40); 100-yard freestyle (3rd – 1:00.77).
•Ansley Ayers 50-yard freestyle (10th – 29.03); 100-yard backstroke (2nd – 1:12.06).
•Zoey Zellner 50-yard freestyle (10th – 31.28); 100-yard freestyle (2nd – 1:11.27).
•Lily Sears 50-yard butterfly (3rd – 35.61); 100-yard freestyle (3rd – 1:12.72).
•Rylee Ashton 50-yard butterfly (9th – 45.25).
•Dalty Friedman 500-yard freestyle (6th – 7:05.37).
