Calling it “a great meet with lots of great swims,” coach Rebecca Zellner’s Commerce swimming team had multiple swimmers earn first-place finishes at Cherokee Bluff’s Blizzard Blitz in Gainesville this past Saturday (Jan. 9).
Ansley Ayers, Lauren Lindsey, Lily Sears, and Zoey Zellner all took first place spots in their respective events, while Jack Friedman, Madison Epps, William Suber, Dalty Friedman all had top-five finishes. Top-10 finishers were Alex Rainey and Mady Sears. Ruby Garcia and Hope Reynolds also “swam well,” according to Zellner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.