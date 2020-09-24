Commerce’s Brandon Martin remembers being in middle school and admittedly not being in the best of shape.
“My dad started making me run occasionally,” Martin said.
What started as a simple act of conditioning as a young teen has led to a championship running career. Just four years later, Martin is a defending state champion and one of the best distance runners — if not the best — in Commerce history. The senior, who is believed to hold the school 5K cross country record at 16:16, is attempting to close his high school career with back-to-back state titles.
“I’ve never had a runner that’s put in the milage that he has put in,” said Commerce cross country coach Mark Hale, who has guided the program for 23 seasons. “Anything that happens to him, he has earned it by putting in those miles.”
Martin appears to be saving his best for last, having won three races in four meets so far in his final high school season. He has recorded times of 16:34 or better in each race with a season-best time of 16:20.19 at North Oconee on Sept. 3.
Martin stands as the top-ranked runner in Class A Public by nearly a minute. He would rank in the top five of four other classifications throughout the state.
“The competition has been really good, and I’ve been trying to win my meets,” Martin said. “And feel like I’ve been doing a successful job of doing that so far, and I’m just trying to post as fast times as possible, and hopefully gear my team to run as fast as they can as well.”
While Martin started running on his own in the eighth grade after some nudging from his father, he didn’t run competitively until ninth grade. And even that took some persuading.
His friend and neighbor, Oscar Diaz, asked him to join the cross country team, but Martin initially shied away from that invitation.
“At first, I wasn’t even going to go through the door because I was too nervous,” Martin said.
But Diaz persisted.
“About a week after practice started, my friend had brought me into the classroom, and was like ‘you’re going to start running,’” Martin recalled.
Martin members running with the pack mostly as a freshman until one day during interval work on the track. Hale observed that Martin wasn’t pushing hard enough. So Martin pushed his pace and began turning in fast interval times.
Realizing he had some speed and potential, Martin was motivated to train over the winter, which proved to be a game changer for the then-freshman. By spring's track season, his times dropped considerably in the mile and two-mile.
That began a quick rise for Martin, who was an area cross country champion by his sophomore year.
“It was exhilarating,” Martin said of his 2018 Class A Area 4 championship win — his first-ever victory.
He followed that up with a second-place finish at the state meet that year, and then with his crowning achievement so far, the 2019 Class A Public state title, the following fall as a junior.
“It meant a lot,” Martin said of that win, which helped bring home a team title as well. “And it was something I could go home to brag — well, not brag — pretty much brag to my family to show what I’ve been doing for the past couple of years that’s starting to actually to come together.”
"It also meant that I would also want to repeat at state, and keep the success," Martin added. "I don't want to ever regress at what I do."
During relatively short time in cross country, Martin become a student of running. He scours YouTube for lectures and training videos to improve his own preparation through the advice of experts. And he then shares them with his teammates.
What separates Martin from most runners is his dedication, according to Hale. Martin logs 65-70 miles running a week over the summer and 50-55 miles a week during the season.
“He’s made himself a good runner,” Hale said. “There’s some natural ability, but he has made himself a good runner by just working. He’s outworked most people. He’s just outworked them.”
Martin often runs after Commerce’s practices conclude to reach his desired mileage for the day, which exceeds the team’s mileage. Hale said the team practices “may hold him back a little bit.”
“Because I just can’t run most of our folks (like that) … What he can do, they start breaking down, and so he works around us and goes ahead and puts in more miles to stay sharp,” said Hale, who also praised Martin's leadership this year. “He’s been a special one.”
Hale said he’s proud that Martin is winning regular season races this year. Martin had been competitive in past races where higher-classification runners were present, but he lacked first-place medals.
“He would be near the top, but he wouldn’t win,” Hale said. “And this year, he’s won three out of four and we’ve got some more good races with other teams, and we’ll see how he does there.”
Martin is not only motivated to win another Class A Public title but prove himself as one of the best runners in the state across the board.
“I try looking at all classifications to see how I stack up and hopefully run with the best of best and don’t have a certain limitation held on myself to just single-A public running,” he said.
Martin hopes to run next year at the University of Georgia, his dream-school destination (he wants to major in pre-med). He’s even reached out to the Bulldogs’ coaching staff about the possibility.
Martin intends to finish his high school career strong, not leaving anything to doubt.
The thought that this might be his final season running has motivated an already hard worker to work even harder.
Martin explains what’s driving his senior-year determination.
“Over the summer, most days whenever I didn’t want to practice or want to run, what motivated me was knowing that this is going to be my last season with Commerce or possibly running at all, and I was really wanting to put emphasis on training,” he said. “That way, I would have no regrets later on in life looking back at my times or my chances of going to where I want to for running, what awards I receive or state titles.”
NOTES: Martin and the Commerce cross country teams continue their season this Thursday (Sept. 24) at Social Circle.
