The Commerce Tigers made the trip to Simpsonville, South Carolina this past weekend to take on the number one team in the state.
During the first quarter the Tigers were held at zero by a strong Sabre defense. The Sabres were able to put up seven points in the first quarter to bring the score to 7-0.
The Tiger offense was eager to score and they did just that during the second quarter. Commerce managed to score two huge touchdowns on the Sabre defense. Although the Sabre offense answered with another touchdown to bring the score to 14-14 at the half.
Nothing happened for either teams during the third quarter and they headed into the fourth tied at 14.
The Tiger defense was able to hold the Sabre offense to a field goal which put them up 17-14 in the fourth. With a little under four minutes left in the game Jaiden Daniels scored a touchdown to put the Tigers ahead 21-17.
The Tigers snapped the Sabres 23 game win streak Friday evening.
