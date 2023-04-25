The Commerce Lady Tigers are heading to the Final Four after defeating Bleckley County 10-0 Monday evening.
The Lady Tigers prepared for this game like they always do, by watching film. “After watching the game film, we felt pretty confident. We knew that as long as we played our game, we would be able to win,” Ivy Tolbert explained.
During the opening drive off of the kickoff, Tolbert kicked the ball and hit the crossbar. Tolbert explained that this gave their team “confidence and momentum.”
Shortly after, Tolbert scored the first goal of the game for the Lady Tigers which set the tone for the remainder of the game. “Putting away the first goal gave us some momentum and helped us play with more confidence.
Several more goals were added on for the Lady Tigers and at the half Commerce led Bleckley County 5-0.
During halftime, senior Chloe Diaz addressed the team and reminded them that they needed to slow down the speed of their play.
“Coach Nahum made this point to us during our Sunday practice when we were scrimmaging; when we slow down, not only do we give our players a chance to move, we also create so many more scoring opportunities,” Kate Hill stated.
The second half of the game went by much faster for the Lady Tigers according to Hill.
“The second half flew by quickly because me, Ivy, and Chloe were able to make fast passes through their players. Throughout the season, I feel that our composure in every aspect has increased, whether it’s one v. ones with the keeper or passing in the final third of the field. After big plays, we remind each other to “win every five minutes”, meaning get to every 50/50 ball and keep possession for every five minutes of the game. It’s truly helped the team to keep the intensity and play our game.”
The Lady Tigers are set to take on Mt. Vernon at Ray Lamb Stadium this Thursday (Apr. 29) a time is to be determined.
Mt. Vernon is currently 13-2 overall on the season and finished 8-1 in region play. The Lady Tigers only have two full days to prepare for their game against the Lady Mustangs.
“We only have two full days to prepare for our next game which can be very intimidating. From a senior perspective, it’s exciting and scary because it could be my last. After losing to Atlanta Classical in PKs my sophomore year and Social Circle in the Championship my junior year, the emotions surrounding this game and every game forward have been strong. Every minute we spend planning, every practice, and every game matters. We play for each other and our supportive community. Overall, the team is excited to be at home—especially because of the flat tire we got on the way to Bleckley yesterday,” Hill expressed.
Stats against Bleckley County:
Tolbert: 5 goals and 3 assists
Diaz: 4 goals and 3 assists
Rachel English: 3 assists
