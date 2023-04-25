IMG_0876.jpg

The Lady Tigers are all smiles after beating Bleckley County 10-0 to advance to the Final Four against Mt. Vernon.

 Photo by Amy Flint.

The Commerce Lady Tigers are heading to the Final Four after defeating Bleckley County 10-0 Monday evening.

The Lady Tigers prepared for this game like they always do, by watching film. “After watching the game film, we felt pretty confident. We knew that as long as we played our game, we would be able to win,” Ivy Tolbert explained.

