Malay Mitchell grew up bound to play basketball one day due to the fact that her father played basketball at the collegiate level. Mitchell, the senior leader on the Lady Tigers basketball team did not get the young start like most players did. Mitchell did not get serious playing basketball until she was almost 10 years old.
“I started playing basketball when I was about 10. I played one year of recreation ball and then I tried out for middle school and I made it. My eighth grade year I played on the JV team and I have been on varsity all four years of high school,” Mitchell explained.
During Mitchell’s ninth grade season she was faced with unexpected adversity when she began to have shoulder problems. These shoulder issues ended up cutting her season short due to having to undergo surgery, but she did not let that slow her down one bit.
“During the beginning of my freshman season I had a few dislocations with my right shoulder which ended up leading to surgery because I had torn my labrum. I got to play a few games with the seniors, but it was pretty rough being that my position was gone since I had gotten hurt,” Mitchell expressed.
Mitchell is excited to begin her senior season under new head coach, Kevin Furtado. “I am really liking that we are all doing stuff this summer. I like having practices every week because it gets us all involved together more than just during basketball season. I am also liking our schedule and tournaments that we are in so far,” Mitchell stated.
Coach Furtado has been impressed with Mitchell’s overall basketball abilities and her leadership characteristics in just the first two weeks of practicing. "Malay has really impressed me with her commitment to improvement and her relentless work ethic in our workouts this spring". Malay will be one of our success keys this season. Malay is a 2-way player in that she can guard the best offensive player on the other team and be an inside-outside threat for the Lady Tigers,” Coach Furtado stated.
Mitchell has already set goals for herself and their team to accomplish this upcoming basketball season.
“For myself, I want to be able to help each girl get better at something they haven’t always been the best at when it comes to basketball. I want to also help each and every girl on our team become a better person. For our team, I would love for us to go undefeated in region and make it to the state playoffs,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell takes being a leader very seriously and understands that being a leader does not just happen on the court, it also happens off the court and behind the scenes.
“It is an honor to be a leader and role model for my teammates. Throughout my years I always had several really good seniors to look up to and I want to keep that going and be one of those seniors for other girls on my team,” Mitchell stated.
Mitchell gave a special shoutout to Coach Hannah Mcree for helping her on and off the court. “Coach Mcree has helped me so much on and off the court and she is just a great person all around to have,” Mitchell explained.
Mitchell’s proudest accomplishment thus far in her basketball career was when she and her team made it to the final four. “I hope we make it back to the final four this year,” Mitchell expressed.
