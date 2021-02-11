With two state champions and a host of placers, Commerce put together a strong state tournament run this week. But watching a seven-year streak of traditional titles end will serve as off-season fuel for the Class A wrestling powerhouse.
“It’s been a great run, but this will motivate us to start another streak,” said Commerce coach Kendall Love, whose team had won the traditional title each year since 2014. “We’re not done. Commerce will be around for a while, so we’ll lace them up and see what happens next year.”
With 202.5 points over the course of a two-day tournament (Tuesday and Wednesday) in Macon, Commerce finished third in Class A behind Mt. Pisgah Christian (256 points) and Trion (205) points.
Commerce lost its reign over Class A in a year in which the classification was as deep as ever. Social Circle moved down from Class AA and Mt. Pisgah emerged, adding to a division that already featured Commerce and Trion as mainstays.
“Iron sharpens iron,” Love said when asked about the quality of Class A. “The bar keeps getting raised and we’re all chasing that same bar. We each make each other better I think … It’s most definitely one of the toughest classes out there right now. I don’t think anyone wants to question that.”
Against the tough Class A brackets, the Tigers pushed six wrestlers into the finals with seniors Elijah Burns (220) and Jake Frates (285) winning state championships.
Burns dominated his match over Trion’s Brantley Wilbanks with a 14-7 decision, winning his third state title. Frates led Wesleyan’s Tanner Bivins 2-1 before a third-period reverse gave him a 4-1 win. He claimed his second state championship.
“That’s two seniors that have been leaders for us for several years … they’re special kids, great kids,” Love said. “They’ve worked hard, and they’ve been horses for us for four years, and we’re definitely gong to miss them.”
Daniel Nash (113), Bryson Flint (132), Grant Hamilton (152) and Sammy Brown (195) all finished as runners-up.
“All of our finalists, they gave great effort, and wrestled well. We came up short on some of them,” Love said.
Three other Tigers put together deep tournament runs. Dawson Legg (120) finished third, while Dawson Lee (145) and Brayden Phillips (160) both reached the consolation semifinals.
“The kids wrestled hard, and it was a very deep class,” Love said. “To put six in the finals and have nine total placers, is pretty special. I’m proud of the guys. We had a great season. We’ve just got to go back to work next year and see what we can do.
“But our leadership was good, and the kids gave good effort.”
Mt. Pisgah, which defeated Commerce in the state dual finals in January, built a lead of over 20 points heading into the finals round, and then won going away with with four individual state champions, one runner-up and three third-place finishers.
Commerce dealt with a pair of unfortunate breaks during the opening day of the tournament with a wrestler not making weight and Brayden Phillips being disqualified, controversially, in the 160-pound semifinals.
Phillips was called for an illegal slam, and his opponent did not finish the match. Love called it a “bad DQ call.”
“We were going to the finals. The kid acted like he couldn’t wrestle, but he came back and wrestled in the finals, so that kind of tells you what happened there,” Love said. “We missed out on 15 points in that scenario right there … You hate when kids wrestle well and it fall from your grasp because of something out of your control like that.”
Though now over, the Tigers’ seven-year title streak goes down as one of the longest in GHSA wrestling history as they hope to start building a new one.
“I’ve got a great coaching staff, I think one of the best staffs in the state in Chance McClure, Addison Davis, Alton Lee and Warren Standridge,” Love said. “I’d put that group up against anybody. It starts with them. The kids are willing to work, and the community is willing to support. We’ve got all that in place.”
