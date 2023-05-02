The Commerce Tigers defeated Pepperell last Friday (Apr. 28) to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.
During the first game of the series, the Tigers took an early 3-1 lead in the second inning. The Tigers got their bats going in the sixth inning and scored five runs.
Coy Argo, Cayden Lord, Hampton Hutto and Hudson Thomason all drove in the runs during the inning for the Tigers.
Jaxon Foster went seven innings on the mound for the Tigers. Foster struck out five, walked one and allowed two runs on six hits.
The Tigers won the first game 8-2 against Pepperell.
During game two, the Tigers took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. The next two innings remained scoreless for both teams.
In the fourth inning, the Tigers notched on four more runs courtesy of Braxton Morris, John Paul Allen and Coleson Smith.
Cayden Lord led the Tigers on the mound for all seven innings. Lord allowed five runs on four hits and struck out six batters.
The Tigers advanced to the Sweet Sixteen to take on King’s Ridge Christian in Alpharetta. Commerce and King’s Ridge will play the best two out of three on Thursday (May 4) and an if game is scheduled for Friday (May 5).
