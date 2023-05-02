IMG_2559.jpg

Pictured above are coaches and members of the Commerce baseball program after defeating Pepperell to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

 Submitted photo.

The Commerce Tigers defeated Pepperell last Friday (Apr. 28) to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

During the first game of the series, the Tigers took an early 3-1 lead in the second inning. The Tigers got their bats going in the sixth inning and scored five runs.

