The Commerce Tigers defeated the Athens Christian Eagles 49-24 in their first region game of the season.
The Tigers hopped on the board first courtesy of a touchdown by Jaiden Daniels. The Eagles hopped on the board shortly after and the score was tied at seven.
With just over two minutes left before the half the Tigers were able to top the Eagles with two touchdowns. The Eagles were able to convert a late field goal attempt for three and the score going into the half was 21-10.
The Tigers continued to dominate the Eagles after the half. Tysean Wiggins had a huge 66 yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 28-10 lead.
Athens Christian managed to score another touchdown bringing the score to 28-16 due to a blocked PAT.
Daniels then ran for 35 yards to bring the score to 35-16. The Eagles were able to score late in the fourth quarter bringing the score to 35-24.
The very next play Daniels scored a 66 yard touchdown to bring their lead to 42-24. The Tigers scored another touchdown and secured a huge 49-24 win. Commerce dominated Athens Christian on both sides of the ball.
Daniels was also able to pass the 1,000 yard mark during the game. Daniels now has 1,212 yards on the season with 17 total touchdowns.
Commerce will be back home this Friday Oct. 21 against Elbert County in a big region matchup.
