Chloe Diaz doesn’t go into games looking to set scoring records, according to her coach. But the goals come in droves anyway.
Diaz racked up a single-game school-record seven goals Thursday (March 11) in the Commerce girls soccer team’s 11-1 rout of Towns County, bettering the previous single-game mark of six goals held by … Diaz.
“It’s pretty cool because Chloe is one of the most unselfish players,” Commerce coach Deanna Shaw said. “So, it’s not like she showed up to that game and was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to score all these goals.’ She just happens to be at the right place at the right time.
“So it’s cool to see her move into those positions to get those scores.”
Most of Diaz’s record-setting seven goals came around the net, but Shaw said Diaz — who scored 31 goals in just seven games during last year’s COVID-shortened season — is “definitely capable from scoring any place on the field.”
“I think it’s just her soccer awareness and the ability to be in the right spot at the right time,” Shaw said of Diaz’s offensive proficiency.
Shaw added that Diaz easily wins balls from opposing players, while her ball skills are so strong that she rarely loses possession. Diaz also knows what to do when she gets the ball.
“She just really makes good decisions on the field,” Shaw said.
Diaz wasn’t the only Tiger to enter the record book Thursday. Ivy Tolbert finished with a school-record six assists to go with four goals as she played a role in 10 of Commerce’s 11 goals.
“For her, I think it was her best game of just being aware of where everybody else is,” Shaw said. “The three, big-headed monster that we have — Kate (Hill), Chloe and Ivy — they all seemed to be very involved in every single goal. Ivy in particular. She can pick the ball up on one side of the field and get all the way to the other side of the field and nobody can even touch her.
“It’s pretty fun to watch her.”
The No. 1-ranked Commerce girls team — which went on to blast Lake Oconee Academy 10-0 on Monday, March 15, behind five more goals from Diaz and four from Tolbert — plays at Lincoln County Friday (March 19, 5 p.m.), looking to improve to 10-0.
