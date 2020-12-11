Commerce had not one, not two, but three chances in the fourth quarter to prolong its season Friday night against Irwin County.
The Tigers made the most of the first two chances but faltered on the last one to seal their fate. Commerce lost 25-21, ending its season in the A-Public Quarterfinals.
The last three chances were a string of fourth downs on Commerce’s last possession after a missed field goal by Irwin County. The first was a 4th-and-10 from its own 19-yard-line with 5:37 left in regulation. Sammy Brown took a reverse 16 yards to pick up the first down. Three plays later, Commerce faced 4th-and-11 from its own 34-yard-line. Quarterback Trey Huff hit a wide-open Jake Frates for a 26-yard gain, and a facemask penalty by Irwin County moved the ball to the Indians’ 26-yard-line.
The last chance was a 4th-and-three try from Irwin County’s 19-yard-line with 1:25 left on the clock. The play call was a toss to Sammy Brown, but the freshman never had a chance. Irwin County’s defense met him in the backfield for a three-yard-loss. The Indians took over at the 22-yard-line and kneeled out the clock to preserve the victory.
While the game was decided on that failed fourth down play, head coach Michael Brown dwelled on a decision he made earlier in the game that effected the rest of the night. Trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, the Tigers marched to the Indians’ five-yard-line. Instead of kicking a field goal on fourth down, Brown went for the touchdown. The Tigers failed to score, giving possession back to the Indians.
Had Commerce kicked the field goal, the score could have been 25-24 in favor of Irwin County on Commerce’s last possession and the Tigers’ could have attempted a 36-yard field goal instead.
“That’s on me. I made a couple really bad calls in this game that were critical,” Brown said. “That first drive, we drive down the field and I made a couple of bad calls on that series. I probably should have kicked it.
“Like I told these kids, they did everything we asked. They played their hearts out, it was one of the gutsiest performances I’ve seen out of a Commerce football team. Unfortunately, I didn’t do my end of the job done tonight. There’s not one single kid that played tonight that can be faulted for anything that went on.”
Brown made sure his players understood that in his post-game speech. Brown also praised his players and especially the seniors for their dedication to overcome unusual adversity this season and to bring a region title back to Commerce.
“They’re an athletic group, they’re weight room guys and that’s the core of our program,” he said. “We’re going to hang our hats in this weight room. We’re going to try to be the strongest team in class-A each year. These kids have bought in.
“They’re good kids, they’re coachable kids and they’ve had to deal with a lot of adversity this year. They’re very resilient kids. Going back to March and the uncertainty of the season… I’m real proud of them. I’m proud of the success we’ve had but I’m most proud of the men they’ve become.”
Irwin County started the night with an 80-yard touchdown pass, that was just the first of several big plays by the Indians’ offense. After Commerce’s failed fourth down attempt in the first quarter, the Tigers forced a three-and-out and had good field position, but they moved backwards and had to punt the ball back to Irwin County.
The Indians extended their lead with their first drive of the game culminating in a touchdown run up the gut where the running back carried a pile of Tigers into the end zone with him. Irwin County missed the extra point try to hold the score to 13-0.
Sammy Brown re-energized the Commerce sideline on the ensuing possession. He started the drive by running over a defender for a 31-yard-run into Indian territory. A few plays later he rumbled down the middle for a 26-yard touchdown, cutting the score to 13-7.
Irwin County answered with a big-play of its own, a 23-yard touchdown pass to the back corner of the end zone. The Indians tried a two-point conversion, but the Tigers snuffed it out to keep the score at 19-7.
The momentum seemed to be firmly in Irwin County’s favor after its defense forced a three-and-out, but the Indians gifted Commerce a first down in the form of a roughing the punter penalty. Brown made the Indians pay for the penalty by running through defenders at the line of scrimmage and sprinting 77 yards down the Tiger sideline for a score, cutting the lead to 19-14 with 2:15 left in the first half.
Commerce seemed to have the momentum on its side after a bad kickoff return by the Indians was made worse by a block in the back penalty. Irwin County began its drive at its on nine-yard-line but needed just two plays to reach Commerce’s 26-yard-line. Commerce burned a timeout, but it did little to slow down the Indians. They hit a wide-open receiver near the goal line soon after for another score. Irwin County again failed on a two-point try, keeping the score at 25-14.
The Tigers received the first kickoff of the second half and Brown continued to produce by returning the ball to his own 38-yard-line. Four plays (two carries by Brown) later, the Tigers were at the Indians’ 27-yard-line and Irwin County burned a timeout to regroup.
Just like Commerce’s timeout before halftime, Irwin County’s pause didn’t slow down the Tigers. They kept marching until Dreylan Martin found a hole for a five-yard touchdown. The Tigers trailed 25-21 after the score.
Irwin County’s offense picked up where it left on in the first half with another long drive. Once the Indians got passed the Tigers’ 30-yard-line however, the Commerce defense stepped up and forced a fourth down try from its own 26-yard-line. Irwin County had an open receiver, but he dropped the ball, conceding possession back to Commerce.
The Indian defense stepped up on its next outing, forcing a three-and-out and a punt. Irwin County went on the offensive again from its own 27-yard-line and didn’t stop until a field goal try from the Tigers’ 10-yard-line with 6:46 left in the game. The Tigers nearly blocked the kick, but they effected the kicker enough to force ball wide right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.