The Commerce Tigers fell short to the Hebron Lions 48-34 Friday evening at Ray Lamb Stadium.
The Tigers had a rough start to the game including two fumbles which resorted in a quick 12 points for the Lions offense.
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 6, 2022 @ 6:34 pm
Shortly after in the first quarter Jaiden Daniels takes one 50 yards to the end zone to finally put the Tigers on the board.
The Tiger defense could not stop the Lions offense and they added two more touchdowns in the first quarter. The Tiger offense was able to answer back before the quarter ended with another Daniels touchdown bringing the score to 27-14.
In the second quarter Daniels ran for 60 plus more yards to add another Tiger touchdown to the board. Before the half quarterback John Paul Allen runs for 74 yards to give the Tigers a 28-27 lead.
The Tigers were able to put one more touch down on the board but the Hebron Lions were able to pull ahead drastically.
The Tigers will be back in action on Sept. 16 against Lincoln County in Commerce.
