The Commerce Tigers fell short to the Elbert County Blue Devils 41-21in their last home game of the season at Ray Lamb Stadium.
The Tigers struck first with a 3-yard run for a touchdown by Tysean Wiggins. Wiggins plunged into the ending again for the Tigers to bring the score to 14-0.
The Blue Devils scored for the first time of the night and at the end of the first the game remained 14-7.
Elbert County was able to tie the game at 14 shortly after the second quarter started. Wiggins was on a hot streak for the Tigers and scored yet another touchdown to put them back in the lead 21-14.
The Blue Devils scored three more times before the half and had a 34-21 lead at the end of the quarter.
The Tigers could not get anything going after the half. The Blue Devils scored one more touchdown to secure the 41-21 victory.
The Tigers will be back in action in Rabun County Friday night against the Wildcats for their final game of the regular season.
