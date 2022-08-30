The fans showed up early and loud to Ray Lamb Stadium to cheer on the Tigers in their home opener. Tiger fans packed the stands and even packed the lawn in front of the concession stands.

Just after 7:30 the game was under way in the jungle. Commerce and Murphy were both in a back and forth battle the entirety of the first quarter. Neither team was able to step foot in the end zone. Both teams inched close to touchdown territory but fumbles and penalties were costly for both Commerce and Murphy.

