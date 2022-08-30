The fans showed up early and loud to Ray Lamb Stadium to cheer on the Tigers in their home opener. Tiger fans packed the stands and even packed the lawn in front of the concession stands.
Just after 7:30 the game was under way in the jungle. Commerce and Murphy were both in a back and forth battle the entirety of the first quarter. Neither team was able to step foot in the end zone. Both teams inched close to touchdown territory but fumbles and penalties were costly for both Commerce and Murphy.
Although Commerce did have two great plays during the quarter. Cohen Thomason picked off the ball and gave the Tigers great field position during the first. Mac Mullins also recovered a muffed punt.
The second quarter was quite like the first quarter. Both teams stopped each other from entering the end zone. With only 40 seconds left before the half Tysean Wiggins ran the ball straight up the middle to put the Tigers on the board first. The point-after kick by Ivy Tolbert was good and Commerce led Murphy 7-0.
Late in the third quarter the Murphy Bulldogs were able to punch one in for a touchdown. The Bulldogs attempted a two-point conversion and saw success with that. Nothing happened for the Tigers in the third and the Bulldogs led 8-7 going into the final quarter at Ray Lamb Stadium.
The Tigers had a phenomenal run early in the fourth quarter and Jaiden Daniels punched in another touchdown. The Bulldogs answered back with a little over seven minutes left in the ballgame to bring the score to 15-14.
The remainder of the game was a nail biter for all in attendance. The Tiger offense gave the Bulldog defense a hard test but it was not enough. The Tigers tried to go for it on fourth down and the Bulldog defense stopped them immediately.
The Tigers fell to Murphy in a hard fault battle 15-14. Commerce will be back in action Fri., Sept. 2 against HCA at Ray Lamb Stadium.
