The Commerce competition cheerleading squad made it back-to-back wins after taking first place in Saturday's (Oct. 12) competition at Peachtree Ridge.
Commerce scored 79.5 points in the competition to defeat Pinecrest Academy, who scored 44 points. Head coach Beverly Sailers said she was "proud" of the team's performance, but there's also still room for improvement.
"We have a few elements that still need fixing," Sailers said, "but the elements we worked on last week were perfected this week. I had two girls, Faith Brown and Brianna Seay, throw the highest level of tumbling this weekend. I was very proud of the progress we are making.
"They are getting better each week, and as a coach, that is all I can ask for. I have a very hard-working team, who wants to go all the way to state and come home with that first-place trophy."
