The Commerce Tigers season came to a close after losing in the first round of playoffs 45-21 to the Trion Bulldogs.

Trion hopped on the scoreboard first after a 35-yard field goal that gave them a 3-0 lead. The Tigers could not get anything going right away and the Bulldogs completed a long pass for a touchdown to extend their lead to 10-0.

