The Commerce Tigers season came to a close after losing in the first round of playoffs 45-21 to the Trion Bulldogs.
Trion hopped on the scoreboard first after a 35-yard field goal that gave them a 3-0 lead. The Tigers could not get anything going right away and the Bulldogs completed a long pass for a touchdown to extend their lead to 10-0.
Shortly after Tysean Wiggins found a gap and the Tigers scored their first touchdown of the night, bringing the score to 10-7.
The Bulldogs scored another touchdown late in the first quarter to lengthen their lead to 17-7. With under four minutes left before half Trion scored again. The Tigers answered back with another Wiggins touchdown and the score remained 24-14 at the half.
Following the half Jaiden Daniels scores on third down to shorten the Bulldogs lead to 24-21.
After this the Bulldogs continued to dominate on both sides of the ball and scored 21 points to give them the win 45-21.
The Tigers as a whole on offense had 1,066 passing yards on the season, 1,375 rushing yards and 1,044 receiving yards.
The Commerce defense recorded 44 tackles on the season and seven interceptions.
The Tigers went 6-5 overall and 1-2 in region play this season.
