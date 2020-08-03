Cameron Ford provided a preview of what the Commerce High School girls’ golf team could be looking forward to this spring.
Ford won two tournaments in four days last week, topping the field in the National Junior Golf Tour Apple Mountain Championship (July 25-26) and then winning a North Georgia Junior Golf Tour tournament at the Harbor Club at Lake Oconee (July 28-29).
Ford enjoyed a strong closing day in her win at Apple Mountain, shooting second-round 78 after opening with a round of 85. Ford carded three birdies on the back nine of her final round to finish with a two-day total of 163. Matthew Lund, a golf coach at Commerce High School, served as Ford’s caddy in that victory.
“Cameron has always had a terrific swing and the ability to stay calm and correct her mistakes, which definitely helped her throughout the tournament,” Lund said. “When a club wasn't working for her, she kept it in the bag. Her putting really hurt her on Day 1 but she read the greens and made some adjustments on Day 2.”
She followed up that victory by shooting a two-day total of 157 (80-77) in her win at Harbor Club.
Ford will be a senior this upcoming high school golf season, having finished third individually in Class A-Public in 2019 (the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19).
NOTE: Ford's Commerce teammate Kristin Tash finished second at the Harbor Club tournament, shooting a 175.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.