The Commerce Tigers put up 218.5 points this past weekend at the 1A Area 8 Region Tournament to be named Region Runner ups in a group of six teams.

The Tigers fell short to Oglethorpe County and will be on the hunt to the top this upcoming weekend at the Sectional tournament held at Commerce High School.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.