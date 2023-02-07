The Commerce Tigers put up 218.5 points this past weekend at the 1A Area 8 Region Tournament to be named Region Runner ups in a group of six teams.
The Tigers fell short to Oglethorpe County and will be on the hunt to the top this upcoming weekend at the Sectional tournament held at Commerce High School.
The Tigers had five region champions to help capture the Region Runner up title this past weekend.
Region Champions were Wesley Usher (126), Fischer West (150), Hoke Poe-Hogan (190), Tysean Wiggins (215) and Zander McLane (285.)
Several other Tigers had strong region performances.
Noah Prickett (106) finished second, Will Cox (113) finished third, Jack Fowler (132) placed second, Caleb Lovin (138) finished second, Jesse Cofield (144) placed third, Brayden Phillips (165) finished second and Gatlin Black (175) placed fourth.
The Tigers will host the Sectional Tournament this weekend starting at 9 a.m.
