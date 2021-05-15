ALBANY — The Commerce boys’ track and field team is once again state champions, and this time it wasn’t even close.
After last year’s event was canceled due to COVID, the Tigers put on a show as the state meet returned to Albany with three days of dominance. Commerce racked up 102 points to win by a 50-point margin over second-place Montgomery County, earning the program’s fourth state title in eight years (not counting 2020).
“Coming into it, the goal was to win,” senior distance runner J.J. Morris said. “Just winning the championship alone was amazing. But to do it with the style, the fashion, the effort — everybody came out here and poured their heart out … None of us expected to win by this much. It feels a whole lot better than just winning by a point or two.”
Commerce won in 2019 by a 4.5 margin, but overwhelmed the competition this time, producing champions in the pole vault (Lambdin Hardy), 400 meters (Sammy Brown), the 1,600 meters (Brandon Martin), 3,200 meters (Martin) and the 4 x 800 meter relay (Martin, Morris, Josh Zeyala and Bryson Flint).
The Tigers also had two runners-up: Morris in the 800 meters and Colin Hall in the pole vault.
A dominant regular season from the Tigers hinted toward a dominant state meet.
“We just felt like if our kids just did what they’ve done all year long and compete, that’s where they were going to end up,” Commerce coach Chas Hardy said.
This championship comes after the Tigers won titles in 2013, 2016 and 2019. Commerce does have one other state title to its credit, that one coming back in 1962.
The 50-point margin of victory was its widest of the Tigers’ four most recent titles, while the 102 points were the most of any of those championship showings.
“We talked to the kids about coming out and just performing, because you want this memory today,” Hardy said. “You want to live in the moment and enjoy it because it doesn’t come often.”
The Tigers had done enough by days one and two to win the title, racking up four championships and 60 points. But Commerce closed its three-day stay in Albany by garnering 52 more points on the final day, highlighted by the 400 meter state title from Brown.
On the girls’ side, Commerce placed fourth — remarkably — with just two competitors at the state meet: Paden Bell and Lauren Massey. The tandem combined for 41 points.
“Kudos to them for coming down here and being the cream of the crop,” Hardy said.
Bell pulled off an extremely rare feat of winning both the 400 and 3,200 meters, taking the 400 in a photo finish. She also placed second the 800 meters.
Bell competed in the 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters in Albany.
“She’s a machine,” Hardy said. “She comes out and she competes and she trains hard and she works hard and she competes hard, and the results are today.”
Massey was the runner-up in the pole vault.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.