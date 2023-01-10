Commerce girls (6-8) suffered a tough 60-24 loss to Rabun County (15-1) Tuesday evening in their first region match up of the season.
The Lady Tigers struggled to find a rhythm and the Lady Wildcats pulled ahead early in the game and stayed ahead. At the half, the Lady Tigers were down 46-12.
After the half, the Lady Wildcats continued to dominate on the court and the Lady Tigers managed to put 14 more points on the board before the buzzer sounded.
Commerce boys (7-10) defeated Rabun County (8-8) 66-63 in a final second victory Tuesday evening to notch on their first region win of the season.
The Tigers scored first on the night and it was a constant back and forth battle on the court.
At the half the Tigers led 35-33 after a hard fought battle to be on top.
In the third quarter the Wildcats had their biggest lead of the night.The Tigers trailed them by nine points at one point. Going into the fourth quarter, the Wildcats led 53-48.
In the fourth quarter both teams battle hard to keep it a close game. With just seconds left on the board, Jansen Morris sunk a three-pointer and gave the Tigers their first region win of the season.
The Tigers will be back in action away at Tallulah Falls Jan. 13. The Tigers return home Jan. 17 to take on Elbert County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.