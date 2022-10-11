The Commerce Tigers defeated the Social Circle Redskins 24-21 in a hard fought defensive battle.

Both teams were in a constant battle the entirety of the game to find the end zone. Social Circle scored the first touchdown of the night and missed the PAT. Commerce answered back quickly with a touchdown run from Jaccari Huff and a PAT by Ivy Tolbert to put them ahead 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

