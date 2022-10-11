The Commerce Tigers defeated the Social Circle Redskins 24-21 in a hard fought defensive battle.
Both teams were in a constant battle the entirety of the game to find the end zone. Social Circle scored the first touchdown of the night and missed the PAT. Commerce answered back quickly with a touchdown run from Jaccari Huff and a PAT by Ivy Tolbert to put them ahead 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.
A huge interception by Mac Mullis gave the Tigers a much needed boost of momentum but it was not enough for a Tiger touchdown. The Redskins found the end zone once before before the half. Social Circle led 14-7 at the end of the second quarter.
Nothing happened for the Tigers in the third quarter. The Redskins put another seven on the board in the third quarter to give them the 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
In the fourth quarter John Paul Allen takes the snap and tosses back to Jaiden Daniels who throws a 70-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Morris to put the Tigers back into the ballgame. After a fumble on the play by the Redskins Huff scoops up the ball and runs into the end zone to tie the game 21-21.
As time expires both teams were tied at 21 going into overtime. The Redskins were unsuccessful with their attempt. Commerce’s Tolbert sent a beautiful field goal straight through the middle to put the Tigers on top 24-21 in a nail bitter.
The Tigers will be back in action Oct. 14 against Athens Christian in Athens, Georgia for their first region game of the season.
