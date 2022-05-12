Commerce High School soccer player Ivy Tolbert has been named to Georgiahighschoolsoccer.com’s all-classification Super XI team.
Tolbert finished her sophomore season as the nation’s top soccer, according MaxPreps, with 104 goals. She also finished with 250 points, also a national best, and 42 assists.
Tolbert, who helped lead Commerce to a 22-2 record and state runner-up finish, was recently named the state’s 2022 Player of the Year by Georgiahighschoolsoccer.com.
