During the Class A state track meet at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany, Georgia both Commerce teams placed fifth.
Commerce High School had one state champion, Lambdin Hardy won the pole vault competition with a height of 14-0.
Colin Hall and Wesley Usher competed in the pole vault competition as well. Hall placed second and Usher placed fifth.
Lauren Massey also had a good performance in the pole vault and finished second with a height of 9-6.
The Girls 4x800 team concluded their event in second with a time of 10:37.72 and the 4x400 team placed third. Both teams consisted of Paden Bell, Ermay Vazquez, Ivy Tolbert and Massey.
Bell and Tolbert also both competed in the 400 meter run and the 800 meter run. Bell placed seventh in the 400 and Tolbert placed 12th.
Tolbert placed third in the 800 and Bell placed fifth. Vasquez competed in the 1600 meter run and the 3200 meter run.
Vazquez placed second in the 3200 with a time of 13:23.83 and fourth in the 1600. The 4x200 team placed 15th and consisted of Ava Adams, Sarah English, Yulissa Ponce-Acosta and London Rucker. Lorin Pursley placed sixth in the shot put and 13th in the Discus. Trey Garnto competed in both the 110 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles. Granto placed seventh in the 110 hurdles and seventh in the 300 hurdles. Mason Gaddis placed ninth in the discus and fifth in the shot put. Jaiden Daniels placed 10th in the high jump. The 4x200 meter relay team of Daniels, Dreylan Martin, Jacari Huff and Usher placed third with a time of 1:33.26. The 4x100 meter time composed of Garnto, Huff, Daniels and Martin placed 12th. Andrew Pascucelli, Jackson Morris, Josh Fields and Garnto made up the 4x400 meter relay team. This team placed 10th in the relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.