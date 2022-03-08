The Commerce track and fie;d team competed in the Eagle Invitational hosted by East Jackson on Saturday (Mar. 5).
Trey Garnto led the Tigers with a first place finish in the 300-meter hurdles and a runner-up finish in the 110-meter hurdles. Lambdin Hardy also placed 2nd in pole vault. Paden Bell, ermay Vasquez and two relay teams earned 3rd place finishes.
HIGHLIGHTS
•Trey Garnto – 300-meter hurdles (1st – 42.18); 110-meter hurdles (2nd – 16.58).
•Lambdin Hardy – pole vault (2nd – 14-0).
•Paden Bell – 800-meter run (3rd – 2:32.93).
•Ermay Vasquez – 3200-meter run (3rd – 12:53.51); 1600-meter run (6th – 5:59.15).
•Ava Adams, Paden Bell, Ermay Vazquez and Ivy Tolbert – girls 4x400-meter relay (3rd – 4:32.74).
•Trey Garnto, Jacari Huff, Josh Fields and Wesley Usher – 4x100-meter relay (3rd – 45.24).
•Mason Gaddis – shot put (4th – 46-5.5); discus (8th – 1115-5).
•Ivy Tolbert – 800-meter run (5th – 2:34.09).
•Wesley Usher – pole vault (5th – 10-6).
•Jaden Daniels – 100-meter dash (7th – 11.67).
•Wesley Usher, Colton Hill, Cole Hill, Jacari Huff – 4x200-meter relay (7th – 1:38.68).
•Lorin Pursley – shot put (10th – 28-4.5).
•Andrew Pascucelli, Wesley Usher, Cohen McClure and Josh Fields – 4x400-meter relay team (10th – 3:57.57).
