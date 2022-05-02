The Commerce girls claimed a long-awaited region title while the boys finished as region runners-up in a busy 8-A Public meet for the Tiger track and field program last Thursday (April 28).
Nine Commerce athletes or relay teams won region titles on the day. The top four placers in each event qualified for state sectionals. Commerce will host the Class A Public sectionals for Regions 5-8 on Saturday (May 7) at Banks County High School’s track and field facility.
“We had a really good showing at the region meet,” Commerce coach Chas Hardy said. “(I’m) proud of the way all of the kids showed up and performed. We always try to emphasize that the goal is to peak at the end of the year. The boys came up a little short. The girls were able to win region after numerous runner-up finishes over the last decade.”
For the girls, Lorin Pursley took the region title in the shot put with a throw of 31-10, while Lauren Massey cleared 9-6 to win the region pole vault title.
On the track, Paden Bell won the 800 meters with a time of 2:46.86, and Ermay Vazquez won the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:58.46.
The girls’ 4 x 800 meter relay team (Paden Bell, Ermay Vazquez, Ivy Tolbert and Lauren Massey) also earned a win with a time of 11:47.
For the boys, Lambin Hardy cleared the bar at 14 feet to win the region title pole vaulting title, and Mason Gaddis won the shot put, throwing a distance of 49-9.5.
Trey Garnto took the region 110-meter hurdle championship, running a 15.72, and the Tigers won a relay title in the 4 x 200 meters (Jaiden Daniels, Dreylan Martin, Jacari Huff and Wesley Usher) with a time of 1:32.81.
OTHER SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS
Here is a list of the other sectional qualifiers for Commerce’s boys’ and girls’ teams:
•Lorin Pursley, second, discus, 88-10
•Madison Epps, second, girls’ high jump, 4-0
•Sarah English, fourth, girls’ long jump, 14-1.5
•Girls’ 4 x 200 meters (Ava Adams, Sarah English, Yulissa Ponce-Acosta, London Rucker), second, 1:59.87
•Girls’ 4 x 100 meters (Ava Adams, Shay Mitchell, Sarah English and Yulissa Ponce-Acosta), third, 56.71
•Ivy Tolbert, second, girls’ 400 meters, 1:03.07; second, girls’ 800 meters, 2:48.74
•Paden Bell, third, girls’ 400 meters, 1:06.1
•Rachel English, fourth, girls’ 3,200 meters, 17:07.08.
•Girls’ 4 x 400 meter relay (Ivy Tolbert, Paden Bell, Lauren Massey and Ermay Vazquez), second, 4:56.61.
•Colin Hall, second, boys’ pole vault, 12-6
•Wesley Usher, third, boys’ pole vault, 11-0
•Mason Gaddis, third, boys’ discus, 116-7
•Jeremiah Mintz, third, boys’ shot put, 41-7
•Jackson Morris, fourth, boys’ triple jump, 39-5.75
•Jaiden Daniels, second, boys’ high jump, 5-8
•Boys’ 4 x 100 meters (Trey Garnto, Jacari Huff, Jaiden Daniels, Dreylan Martin), fourth, 44.87
•Jackson Morris, second, boys’ 400 meters, 53.87
•Trey Garnto, second, boys’ 300-meter hurdles, 43.88
