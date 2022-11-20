Hailey Harpis and Paige Vickery recently signed their letters of intent to continue their softball career at the next level. Both have been a huge asset to the Commerce softball program.
Hailey Harpis signed to continue her career at Georgia State University and Paige Vickery signed to continue her career at Anderson University.
