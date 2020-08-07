Cameron Ford has provided a preview of what the Commerce High School girls’ golf team could be looking forward to this spring.
Ford won two tournaments in four days recently, topping the field in the National Junior Golf Tour Apple Mountain Championship (July 25-26) and then winning a North Georgia Junior Golf Tour tournament at the Harbor Club at Lake Oconee (July 28-29).
“It felt really great to win, especially at Apple Mountain because it was my first tournament in the National Junior Golf Association,” Ford said.
Overall, Ford has collected six wins on the junior golf circuit in 10 events this summer. Five have come in North Georgia Junior golf tournaments in addition to the national junior win in the Apple Mountain tournament.
Ford enjoyed a strong closing day in her triumph at Apple Mountain, shooting second-round 78 after opening with a round of 85. Ford carded three birdies on the back nine of her final round to finish with a two-day total of 163. Matthew Lund, a golf coach at Commerce High School, served as Ford’s caddy in that victory.
“Cameron has always had a terrific swing and the ability to stay calm and correct her mistakes, which definitely helped her throughout the tournament,” Lund said. “When a club wasn't working for her, she kept it in the bag. Her putting really hurt her on Day 1 but she read the greens and made some adjustments on Day 2.”
Ford explained her turnaround at Apple Mountain.
“The first day at Apple Mountain was a little rough because I struggled getting up and down but I was able to come back the second day and drop almost 10 strokes all with the help of my caddy, Matthew Lund,” Ford said. “Considering I had just gotten a new driver just a few days prior to the tournament, my drives were pretty good but they still needed a little work. Even when I had bad shots, coach Lund was able to keep me in check."
She followed up her Apple Mountain victory by shooting a two-day total of 157 (80-77) in her win at Harbor Club.
Ford will be a senior this upcoming high school golf season, having finished third individually in Class A-Public in 2019. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. She said she’s kept herself busy during quarantine with her junior golf schedule, playing what usually amounts to one tournament a week. Ford also said she was playing 18 holes a day at Double Oaks Golf Club at the beginning of quarantine.
When she rejoins the Commerce High School girls’ golf team in the spring, she'll have her sights set on team area and state titles.
“I know none of this is going to be easy considering we have lost the majority of our team, but that just gives us all more motivation to work harder towards our goals,” Ford said.
She also aims to break some of the school records she established during her sophomore year.
Ford moves forward now having been bolstered by her summer success.
“After multiple victories throughout the summer, it has really boosted my confidence in my game,” Ford said. “I am able to walk up to my next shot without having a doubt where I’m going to put the ball.”
NOTE: Ford's Commerce teammate Kristin Tash finished second at the Harbor Club tournament, shooting a 175.
