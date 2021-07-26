Team Facts
Head coach: Robin Richards
2020 record: 1-18, 1-7 Region 8-A/AA
2020 result: No. 8 in Region 8-A/AA standings
Teams to Beat
Elbert County: 1-21, 1-7 Area 8-A/AA
Washington-Wilkes: 1-15, 1-7 Area 8-A/AA
Putnam County: 3-15, 3-5 Area 8-A/AA
2020 was the inaugural year for the Commerce High School volleyball program, but given the circumstances the year presented, head coach Robin Richards and the Tigers are considering 2021 the true “year one.”
Can anyone blame them? Commerce couldn’t hold tryouts or even practice indoors last season. The team full of first-year volleyball players had to practice on the school’s tennis courts. For reference, tennis nets are only three-feet high, whereas volleyball nets are seven-feet high.
“It’s the second season, but we’re calling it the first real season,” Richards said. “We’re treating it as the actual first season in terms of larger participation. It’s a reset so to speak.
“This time a year ago, we really didn’t have much of a team. In June we basically said ‘if you’re interested, show up,’ and pretty much you were on the team. We didn’t have formal tryouts. This year was totally different. It was around this time last year that we were able to go inside the gym for a few minutes just to look at the court. The changes from this year to last year have been significant.”
Assistant coach Wendy Osborne elaborated on the issues the team faced, how the issues affected them and how the Tigers responded going into the 2021 preseason.
“Part of the problem, starting a first-year program, the girls didn’t understand what the lines on the court meant,” Osborne said. “Not having the availability to even show them a court or be inside the facilities for all of the preseason things we would have normally gotten to do really hurt them.
“They went through all that adversity and hung in last season in a rushed season. This season, they’re ready. They want to learn and they want to benefit their team and be successful this year.”
Only two members of Commerce’s 2020 team had ever played organized volleyball before last season, and that was recreation department experience.
FINDING COMPARABLE OPPONENTS
In other sports, a fledgling team would try to test their mettle against tough competition. But in volleyball, a match ends when one team reaches 25 points, meaning games won’t last long enough for novice programs to gain any valuable experience.
According to Richards, before Christmas last year, many newer programs started communicating to set up games this year. For instance, on August 26, Commerce travels to Jones County, a second-year program that went winless in 2020.
“They are yet to win a game, we have one win,” Richards said. “That’s a game that to me might be a little exciting because both teams are in the same boat. I actually reached out to them early and said we want to come play you… they jumped on it. That’s probably the most balanced match we’ll have all season.”
Osborne explained the long term benefits of scheduling equal opponents.
“The schedule was made so our athletes get more ball time, that will grow the program,” she said. “We're not looking at what we’re going to do right now, I’m looking at where we’re going to be four years out when we’ve had a few seasons under our belt and we’ve developed players.
“You can’t build a program in an environment where you’re never winning. You’re never going to have athletes want to be part of the team. You can’t keep going up against powerhouse teams and walk away beat every single game. You have to play teams that are in your wheelhouse.”
GOALS FOR 2021
Being a “first year program” full of second-year players, Richards and Osborne have tempered their expectations. There won’t be a letdown if Commerce misses the A/AA State Playoffs, the coaches have set realistic goals to build the program.
“First thing is to win a few more games,” Richards said. “We’ve looked at the schedule and said ‘here’s a good shot, here’s a good shot, here’s a good chance.’ In terms of area play, when we went to the area tournament, we were the No. 8 seed out of nine teams. My goal is to not be No. 8. I think we have a decent shot of being a No. 7 or No. 6 seed. If we play our cards right.
“We have some new players who have played at the high school level before, that might help us out tremendously.”
Other goals for the year include just improving and being more competitive in area play.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Lexi Coker, Sr.: The team captain and one of the team’s vocal leaders on and off the court.
Rain Kennerly, Jr.: Kennerly is one of the three players on the team with prior experience, having played rec. department volleyball since elementary school.
Abigail Osborne, Jr.: Osborne is another player with prior experience, having been a long-time teammate of Kennerly.
