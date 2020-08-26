The first-year Commerce volleyball team held its first-ever home matches Tuesday (Aug. 25) and dropped to 0-6.
The Tigers fell to Cedar Shoals 25-17, 25-9 and then to Oglethorpe County 25-10, 25-9.
Rain Kennerly had a kill against Oglethorpe County, while Megan Suber and Lexi Coker each had a dig.
Commerce returns to action Friday (Aug. 28), hosting Franklin County (5 p.m.) and Athens Christian (7 p.m.).
