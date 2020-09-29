On the last day of the regular season, the Commerce volleyball team won for the first time ever.
The first-year Tigers (1-17, 1-7 area) defeated host Elbert County 25-23, 25-16 Tuesday (Sept. 26) to earn the first win in program history.
Commerce then fell to Washington-Wilkes in the second match, 25-22, 23-25, 10-15.
The area tournament is up next for the Tigers on Oct. 6.
