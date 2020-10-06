The Commerce volleyball team's inaugural season ended with a two set loss to Union County Tuesday (Oct. 6) in the area tournament.
The Tigers fell 25-6 in the opening set and 25-16 in the second set to the Panthers, who have won 15 matches this year.
Commerce wrapped up its season at 1-18, earning its historic first victory with a two-set sweep of Elbert County on Sept. 29.
