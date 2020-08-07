The Commerce volleyball team has yet to play its first match, but there’s already a buzz being generated around the first-year program.
The Tigers will play their historic first matches Aug. 11 at Franklin County against Franklin County and Madison County.
“We hope to add some excitement to the athletics program at Commerce,” coach Robin Richards said. “We have begun to draw in followers on our Instagram and there's talk of students already wanting to come to home matches. We are also beginning to sell shirts and other spirit items to get the word out.
"We hope to build upon and use that excitement to our advantage, especially at home.”
The Commerce team, made up largely of players still learning the sport, will host its first matches Aug. 25 against Cedar Shoals and Oglethorpe County.
Here’s a look at the Commerce volleyball team:
•Key players: Karis Allen, Abbi Osborne, Yulissa Ponce
•Other contributors: Richards said the team is still determining the rest of its lineup.
•Strengths: While most of the team is brand-new to the sport, the players are fast learners, according to Richards. Abbi Osborne and Rain Kennerly are the team’s two most experienced players, having competed previously at the recreation-department level. Richard said Osborne and Kennerly were the only players who could serve the ball during the team’s first workout in late June. Now, most of the players can serve successfully.
•Weaknesses: The sport is still new to 90 percent of the team, according to Richards. “Learning the rules and what can and can't happen have taken time but they have begun to learn quickly,” Richards said. “Once we get to a more consistent practice schedule things will solidify.”
•Area outlook: Richards is not yet familiar with Commerce’s area opponents but points to Rabun County and Lake Oconee County Academy as quality programs on the Tigers’ area slate.
•Season outlook: “Depending on how the teams develop over the season I would like to think we may surprise some people,” Richards said. “That said, we'll have fun doing it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.