Here is a round-up of local basketball results from the weekend:
SATURDAY
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Buford runs away from Dragons in second half of marquee matchup
BUFORD — After playing Buford close for a half, Jefferson was unable to keep pace with the Class AAAAAA powerhouse in the final two quarters in a pairing of top-10 girls’ teams.
The Dragons (11-3) managed just 15 points in the second half in a 68-45 loss Saturday (Jan. 16) to the Wolves (13-0) at Buford City Arena. Jefferson, ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA, trailed by just six points midway through the third quarter, but Buford — ranked No. 4 in Class AAAAAA — dominated the final 12 minutes of the contest.
The Dragons’ three losses this year have all come to ranked teams in higher classifications — two to Buford and the other to Class AAAAA No. 6-ranked St. Pius X.
Livi Blackstock led Jefferson with 18 points against the Wolves, who have won four consecutive state championships and five in the last six years.
The Dragons turned the ball over 23 times and shot 30.6 percent for the floor in the loss.
Contending with Buford's full-court pressure, Jefferson faced deficits of 20-5 and 26-13 in the first half but steadied itself by rallying to within six points (36-30) at halftime. Jefferson shot 54.5 percent from the floor in the second quarter. A layup from Allianne Clark to open the second half pulled the Dragons to within four points of Buford.
Jefferson later trailed 40-34 with four minutes remaining in the third quarter, but Blair Willis knocked down a 3-pointer at the top of the key to spark a 16-2 run. The Dragons, who scored just six points in the first 10 minutes of the second half, were unable to muster another rally.
Jefferson shot 1-of-17 in the third quarter and were limited to just one 3-pointer in the second half.
The loss capped a busy week for Jefferson. The Dragons played three games, two of which were games against teams ranked in the top four of their respective classifications.
Jefferson returns to play Tuesday (Jan. 19, 6 p.m.) against region opponent Madison County.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: East Jackson’s five-game winning streak snapped with non-region loss
The East Jackson girls’ basketball team saw a five-game winning streak end with a 68-45 non-region loss at Banks County Saturday (Jan. 16).
Kenzie Whitehead paced the Eagles with 14 points, followed by Haven Rollins with 13 points. Destiny Rakestraw added 10 points.
East Jackson (5-2) will resume its region schedule Tuesday (Jan. 19, 6 p.m.) at home against Monroe Area.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Eagles drop non-region contest against Banks Co.
East Jackson’s Makayl Rakestraw had a 21-point night with five rebounds and four assists, but the Eagles (3-5) came up short Saturday (Jan. 16) in a 54-45 non-region loss at Banks County.
R.J. White added 13 points and four rebounds, and Jarvis Smith II had nine points four rebounds and two steals.
East Jackson hosts Monroe Area Tuesday (Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m.) as Region 8-AAA play resumes.
FRIDAY
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Tigers dominate Green Co. for third-straight win
The Commerce girls’ basketball team has reeled off three straight wins with Friday’s (Jan. 15) victory being its most decisive of the year.
The Tigers (5-8) beat region opponent Greene County 69-27 behind 16 points from Raven Parks. Bryanna Sanders added 13 points, Maggie Mullis chipped in 12 points and Carson Hobbs finished with 10. Commerce’s defense, however, keyed the win, according to coach Brad Puckett.
“We constantly tell them that defense creates offense for us,” he said. “We have won three and a row with that as our focus.”
Commerce installed a full-court press two days prior to the game. Puckett said he believed his team “could put a lot of full-court pressure on them by denying the inbound which is something we often don’t do.”
Offensively, Puckett explained that coaches saw gaps in the Tigers’ defense his team could exploit, “getting lots of baskets on the opposite block from the ball which they did a poor job of dropping and covering.”
Commerce improved to 2-1 in region play with the win, with Puckett saying the team is “moving in a positive direction.”
The Tigers have added a Tuesday (Jan. 19, 6 p.m.) non-region game with Cherokee Bluff to the schedule.
“It should be a good competitive non region game for us before resuming region play next Saturday (Jan. 23) at Social Circle,” Puckett said.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Lord leads Tigers past Green Co. with 32-point night
Commerce’s Cayden Lord produced a career-high 32 points as the Tigers beat Green County 78-67 in region play Friday (Jan. 15) at home.
The Tigers (4-11, 2-2 Region 8-A Public) built a seven-point lead (40-33) at halftime and extended that to 15 points (58-43) at the end of three quarters in snapping a five-game losing streak.
Lord was red-hot from the floor, shooting 14-of-18 (78 percent). That included going 4-for-5 from the 3-point arc.
Shaquario Sherrod added 12 points. Ten different players scored for Commerce, which shot 50 percent from the floor in the win.
Ian McConnell finished with nine points and 10 rebounds. Dominic Ricci had six assists. Shawn Cunningham had eight rebounds and three steals.
The Tigers resume region play Saturday (Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m.) at Social Circle.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Eagles fall 70-44 to second-ranked Bulldogs
East Jackson suffered a lopsided loss to Class AAA No. 2-ranked Hart County Friday (Jan. 15), falling 70-44 at home in region play.
The Eagles (3-5, 0-2 Region 8-AAA) got 19 points and four rebounds from Makayal Rakestraw and 11 points and six assists from Kendrick Carson.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Panthers drop region game to second-place Greenbrier
The Jackson County girls’ basketball team suffered its second-straight region loss, falling to 54-14 on the road Friday (Jan. 15) to second-place Greenbrier.
The Panthers (4-9, 2-4 Region 8-AAAAA), who lost to first-place Loganville a day earlier, resume their region schedule Tuesday (Jan. 19, 6 p.m.) on the road at Eastside.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Clinton scores 40 in Panther loss
With a 40-point night from Kalib Clinton, the Jackson County boys’ basketball team fell just short of upsetting one of the top teams in the region as they lost to Greenbrier 68-63 on the road Friday (Jan. 15).
Greenbrier currently sits half a game out of first-place in Region 8-AAAAA.
The Panthers (7-6, 2-6 in Region 8-AAAAA) continue region play Tuesday (Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m.) at Eastside.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Dragons remain perfect in region with rout of North Oconee
The Jefferson girls’ basketball team remained perfect in 8-AAAA play with a 66-42 win over North Oconee Friday (Jan. 15).
The Dragons are 4-0 in region play.
Jefferson broke open the game after halftime, outscoring the Titans 37-16 over the final two quarters after leading by three points at the break.
Ellie Kinlaw led the Dragons with 22 points on the strength of an 8-for-17 performance at the 3-point line. Deshona Gaither added 11 points and eight rebounds, while Livi Blackstock had 10 points eight rebounds and eight assists. Hailey Triaga added 10 points.
Kinlaw and Allianne Clark each had three steals. Clark finished with seven rebounds.
Jefferson returns to region play Tuesday (Jan. 19, 6 p.m.) at home against Madison County.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Dragons secure big region win over North Oconee
The Jefferson boys’ basketball team kept pace in the race for first-place in 8-AAAA with a 59-56 win over North Oconee Friday (Jan. 15).
The Dragons, who are in a three-way tie with North Oconee and Madison County atop the region, lost a 34-28 halftime lead, falling behind 47-41 after three quarters, before outscoring the Titans 18-9 in the final period.
Kam Robinson, who scored 10 points, went 7-of-8 from the free-throw line, four of which came down the stretch.
“We did play pretty good offensively three out of four quarters, shot the 3 well,” coach Kevin Morris said.
Dalen Gales, who recently returned from football, led Jefferson with 16 points, which included four 3-pointers.
“Dalen did shoot it well but that was the best defensive game he has played,” Morris said. “When Dalen plays both ends of the floor the way he did, he's a huge weapon.”
Jefferson has won nine of its last 10 games and now has all of its football-playing athletes back in the fold.
“Football guys have been great for us,” Morris said. “We have been able to rest guys and keep everyone fresh. Practices have been very competitive and that is the way to improve. I think the win-loss record (8-3) before the football guys got here and now to add them and all they bring to the team, we are playing with a lot of confidence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.