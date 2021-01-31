SATURDAY, JAN. 30
Commerce (girls) 59, Washington-Wilkes 13
The Commerce girls basketball team won its eight-straight game (including a forfeit from Lincoln County) with a 56-13 domination of region opponent Washington-Wilkes Saturday.
The Tigers (10-8, 5-1 Region 8-A Public) have not lost since a Dec. 30 loss to Athens Academy.
Commerce continues region play Tuesday (Feb. 2, 6 p.m.) on the road.
Commerce (boys) 54, Washington-Wilkes 53
The Commerce boys’ basketball team picked up another region win, edging Washington-Wilkes 54-43 Saturday (Jan. 30) at home. The Tigers have now won three-straight games.
Ian McConnell and Jackson Morris each scored 14 points to pace Commerce. Shawn Cunningham chipped in nine points.
The Tigers improved to 7-12 overall and 5-3 in Region 8-A play. The Tigers return to action Tuesday (Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m.) at Towns County.
Stephens Co. 45, East Jackson (girls) 28
The East Jackson girls’ basketball team (8-3, 4-1 Region 8-AAA) suffered its first loss in region play, falling 45-28 Saturday (Jan. 30) at Stephens County.
Haven Rollins led the Eagles, who were held to a season-low point total, with nine points.
East Jackson returns to action Tuesday (Feb. 2, 6 p.m.) on the road at Hart County.
Stephens Co. 63, East Jackson (boys) 45
The East Jackson boys dropped their eight-straight game, falling to region opponent Stephen County 63-45 Saturday (Jan. 30) on the road.
The loss dropped the Eagles (3-10) to 0-6 in Region 8-AAA play.
East Jackson will play Tuesday (Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m.) at Hart County.
Flowery Branch 46, Jefferson (girls) 40
The Class AAAA No. 2-ranked Jefferson girls’ basketball team was upset on the road in region play Saturday (Jan. 30) by Flowery Branch in the second pairing of the two 8-AAA teams in four days.
This was the program’s first loss in a regular-season region game since Dec. 14, 2018. Flowery Branch improved to 7-12 with the win.
The Dragons defeated Flowery Branch 62-50 on Tuesday (Jan. 26).
Jefferson (16-4, 8-1 Region 8-AAAA) took a brief 3-0 lead early and then trailed the rest of the afternoon. The Dragons trailed 28-18 at the half and 33-20 midway through the third quarter.
Jefferson shot just 25 percent from the floor in Saturday’s loss and only 20.7 percent from the 3-point line (6-of-29).
Courtney Kidd led the Dragons with 14 points, followed by Livi Blackstock (11 points, nine rebounds) and Deshona Gaither (10 points, seven rebounds, five assists).
Jefferson returns to action Tuesday (Feb. 2, 6 p.m.) at Region 8-AAAA opponent East Hall.
Jefferson (boys) 62, Flowery Branch 30
The Jefferson boys’ basketball team picked up a 62-30 win at Flowery Branch Saturday (Jan. 30) after beating the Falcons by 29 points four days earlier.
The Class AAAA No. 9-ranked Dragons (15-4, 8-2 Region 8-AAAA) hit 10 3-pointers and shot 50 percent from the floor in their fourth-straight win.
Jefferson, which defeated the Falcons 64-35 on Tuesday (Jan. 26), committed just five turnovers, while scoring 23 points off Flowery Branch turnovers. The Dragons also outscored the Falcons 22-10 in the paint.
Spencer Darby led Jefferson with 14 points, going 4-of-7 from the 3-point line, while Kadin Bailey scored 11 points with seven rebounds.
The Dragons ran out to 35-17 halftime lead and then outscored the Falcons 21-5 in the third quarter.
Jefferson continues region play Tuesday (Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m.) at East Hall.
FRIDAY, JAN. 29
Commerce (boys) 64, Lincoln Co. 61
Ian McConnell scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Commerce to a key 64-61 region win over Lincoln County Friday (Jan. 29) at home.
Cayden Lord added 14 points and Shaquario Sherrod finished with 10 points. Dominic Ricci had five rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Commerce trailed 15-11 after a quarter but outscored the Red Devils 25-12 in the second quarter to lead 36-27 at the half. The Tigers held a 52-42 advantage after three quarters.
Loganville 63, Jackson Co. (girls) 29
The Jackson County girls fell behind 17-1after a quarter in a 34-point home loss (63-29) Saturday (Jan. 30) to Loganville, which is tied for the region lead.
No Panther reached double figures. Kennedy Harris lead the team with eight points.
Jackson County trailed 31-11at the half after a 3-pointer from Loganville’s Sadie Segars in the closing seconds of the second quarter. The Panthers cut the lead to 14 (33-19) with 5:23 left in the third quarter, but came no closer. Loganville led 45-24 after three quarters. Jackson County managed just five fourth-quarter points.
The Panthers (7-11, 6-6 Region 8-AAAAA) return to action at home Tuesday (Feb. 2, 6 p.m.) against Johnson-Gainesville.
Loganville 74, Jackson Co. (boys) 54
Loganville broke open a close game at halftime in a 74-59 win over Jackson County Friday (Jan. 29) at Panther Indoor Stadium.
Jackson County’s Kalib Clinton paced the Panthers with 21 points. Riley Baugh, who drained four 3-pointers, finished with 14 points.
The two teams combined for nine 3-pointers in the second-quarter, including a halftime buzzer beat from Clinton. Loganville, however, held a 31-30 lead at the break.
But the Red Devils separated themselves at the end of the third quarter after a Cooper Rubio 3-pointer pout them up 52-44. Loganville then score the first eight points of the fourth quarter to build a 16-point lead.
Jackson County (8-9, 3-9 Region 8-AAAAA) play at home Tuesday (Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m.) against region opponent Johnson-Gainesville.
