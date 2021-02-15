Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Thunder possible. Low near 30F. N winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.