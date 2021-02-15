SATURDAY, FEB. 13
Lake Oconee Academy 64, Commerce (girls) 41
The Commerce girls’ 13-game winning streak ended on the road against the state’s No. 1 team.
The Tigers (15-9, 10-2 Region 8-A Public) trailed undefeated Lake Oconee Academy by just seven points at the half before falling by 23 points, 64-41.
“They had an unbelievable night shooting, and we went cold,” coach Brad Puckett said.
Bryanna Sanders led the Tigers with 14 points, Carson Hobbs added 10 points and Anna Taylor finished with seven.
Commerce kept the deficit around 10 points for most of the second half before losing by 23 points. Puckett described the game as much closer than the final score. saying it “did not seem like or feel like a 23-point loss.”
The coach also said he “loved the fire and intensity our girls played with (Saturday).”
Commerce is the No. 2 seed for this week’s region tournament, which the Tigers will host. Commerce opens play Thursday (Feb. 18, 4 p.m.) likely against Towns County.
FRIDAY, FEB. 12
Commerce (girls) 67, Social Circle 39
Maggie Mullis scored 17 points, Bryanna Sanders finished with 15 points and Carson Hobbs chipped in 10 points as the Commerce girls rolled to a 67-39 region win at home over Social Circle.
Lauren Massey, Emma Davis and Anna Taylor all contributed six points each.
Social Circle 64, Commerce (boys) 63
The Commerce boys suffered another close region loss, falling 64-63 at home to Social Circle.
Creed Dunbar scored 24 points in the loss, while Shaquario Sherrodd added 12 points.
The Tigers (7-16, 5-7 Region 8-A Public) will open region tournament play as a No. 4 seed against No. 5 seed Washington-Wilkes Tuesday (Feb. 16, 5:30 p.m.).
Stephens Co. 49, East Jackson (girls) 47
Playing for the No. 1 seed in the region tournament, the East Jackson girls fell just short with a 49-47 loss at home to first-place Stephens County.
Haven Rollins led the Eagles with 16 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal. Maurissa Thomas finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two charges taken.
East Jackson (9-5, 5-3 Region 8-AAA) will play as the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Region 8-AAA tournament. The Eagles will face No. 3 seed Franklin County Wednesday (Feb. 17, 5 p.m.) at Stephens County.
Stephens Co. 77, East Jackson (boys) 47
The East Jackson boys’ basketball team fell to Stephens County 77-47 in its regular-season finale to finish at 0-10 in Region 8-AAA play.
East Jackson (3-14) will carry the No. 6 seed into this week’s Region tournament, opening play Tuesday (Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m.) on the road against Oconee County.
