COMMERCE
Volleyball
Thursday, August 19
Franklin County 2, Commerce 0
Banks County 2, Commerce 0
EAST JACKSON
Softball
Tuesday, August 24
Oconee County 7, East Jackson 1
The Eagles scored the opening run on a single by Hannah Williamson which brought Amy Nixon home. They couldn’t hold on to the lead, however. The Warriors scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning before adding one run in the fourth inning and putting the game away with four runs in the sixth inning.
Volleyball
Thursday, August 19
Athens Academy 3, East Jackson 1
The Eagles won the second set 29-27 in dramatic fashion, but they weren’t able to replicate that success in the final two sets.
JACKSON COUNTY
Volleyball
Thursday, August 19
Chestatee 2, Jackson County 1
The Panthers split the first two sets with the War Eagles (25-17 and 25-21) but lost in the last set by a narrow 15-13 score. Carys Thao led the way with six kills and Gracie Herin added five. Sydney McCutcheon registered 15 assists.
Jackson County 2, Lakeview Academy 0
The Panthers dominated the Lions in two sets (25-16 and 25-14). Thao had eight aces and seven kills. Katie Hitt had four kills and McCutcheon had three. McCutcheon added nine assists.
JEFFERSON
Softball
Tuesday, August 24
North Oconee 9, Jefferson 1
Three errors by the Titans weren’t enough to help the Dragons cross home plate. A sacrifice grounder in the fifth inning was the only run Jefferson could muster. North Oconee jumped out to a big 3-0 lead in the first inning, and expanded on it with runs in the third and fifth innings to go ahead 6-0. After Jefferson scored in the bottom of the fifth, the Titans added three insurance runs in the sixth inning to end the game early.
Volleyball
Thursday, August 19
Jefferson 2, Tallulah Falls 0
The Dragons dispatched of Tallulah Falls in two sets (25-8 and 25-18).
Buford 2, Jefferson 0
The Dragons hung with Buford, but not enough to take a set from the Wolves (25-18 and 25-18).
