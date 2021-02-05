Commerce wrestlers won 11 of 14 weight classes as the Tigers breezed their way to the traditional area 8-A title Friday (Feb. 5) at home.
The seven-time defending state champions finished with 272.5 points, winning the area championship by 151.5 points over second-place Washington-Wilkes in the seven-team tournament.
The Tigers’ area champions were J.P Allen (106), Daniel Nash (113), Dawson Legg (120), Caleb Lovin (126), Bryson Flint (132), Landon Worley (138), Grant Hamilton (152), Brayden Phillips (160), Sammy Brown (195), Elijah Burns (220) and Jake Frates (285).
Second-place finishers were Dawson Lee (145), Lambdin Hardy (170) and Dawson Hamilton (182).
All 14 wrestlers in Commerce’s lineup will advance to the Class A state tournament Feb. 9-10 in Macon as the Tigers try to extend their traditional area title streak to eight.
