The Commerce wrestling program has been one of the more dominating programs in the state.
After the team's last trip to Macon, the Tigers have won six-straight traditional state titles to go along with six-straight dual state titles.
With a new season on the horizon, Commerce will be shorthanded to start the season, but the road to find a seventh-straight state title in both arenas is well under way.
The Tigers' season begins Nov. 9 at the Panther Scramble at Jackson County.
"The ones we've got out now, they've been working hard," head coach Kendall Love said.
The team is missing wrestlers from the football and cross country teams.
"I want the football players to go as far as they can go, and I'll see them when I see them," Love said. "We're going to be young this year, no doubt."
The Tigers will have only one senior on the team: Josh Frates. He finished second in Class A Public at 182 pounds last season.
Along with Frates, returning to the Tigers will be Jake Frates, Josh's brother. He also finished second at state but at 170 pounds.
Dawson Legg returns after finishing second at 113 pounds. Bryson Flint also returns after taking second at 120 pounds.
Elijah Burns also returns. He is the only returning state champion for the Tigers. Burns won in the 195-pound division.
"We've got some firepower coming back," Love said. "But we're also going to be young in several weight classes. We've got some shoes we've got to fill.
"Some of these young guys have got to step up and try to do what we can do."
Commerce, however, isn't a stranger to missing wrestlers at the start of the season, or having to fill gaps within its lineup.
"Last year, we went to the state tournament with probably three or four guys that I would've expected to be JV, but due to injuries and other mishaps, we were young last year at the state tournament," Love said. "So, hopefully that will pay dividends this year. Some of those young guys got some experience at the state tournament, and they're back this year.
"It's just a different-looking team."
Love added he's excited about a few freshmen wrestlers who could break into the lineup as the season goes along.
The Tigers will travel out of state twice throughout the season as they head to the Bradley Invitational in Cleveland, Tenn., Dec. 20-21, and they will go to Columbia, S.C., Dec. 30-31.
Commerce will also compete at Social Circle, Mountain View, then the area tournaments for both duals and traditional.
Love said he fully expects the competition to be close in trying to defend both state titles. He added that Trion, the team Commerce beat to win the state duals, will have 11 seniors vs. Commerce's 1.
"I expect them to be better than they were last year," Love said. "We lost some good seniors last year. It's going to be tight.
"I will preach it from day one, if we go in there over-confident, or try to rely on last year's success, then we're going to get beat. We won't like the way it ends up. Hopefully, they will buy into that and try to have as good of a season as they can individually, and that in turn will work out for us at the team level."
