Commerce wrestling has been the king of Class A, winning six-straight state duals and traditional titles, and after breezing through the Area 6-A duals on Saturday (Jan. 11), the Tigers have their eye on the state throne once again.
The Tigers look to win their seventh-straight state duals title this week (Jan. 16-18) in Macon. Commerce qualified for state after winning its area and will face Irwin County or Eagles Landing Christian Academy in its first match in Macon.
Trion is the No. 2 seed from Class A and is a team head coach Kendall Love knows his group could see, if it makes it to the finals.
Last year, Commerce defeated Mt. Zion and Turner County on its way to the finals, where Trion awaited. The Tigers won the finals 56-15.
"You know, there's a lot of good teams there, but Trion has 10 seniors," Love said. " ... we've definitely got our hands full. We're going to take it one team and one dual at a time.
"Go to work this week to try and get better and see what happens."
If there's one thing Commerce will rely on it is experience in the state duals.
"We're young this year with two seniors, but we also have a lot of kids that have been there before. So that will, hopefully, work to our advantage," Love said. "It's just good to be, somewhat, healthy, and we've got to work hard this week, get better in some areas and see what happens."
Area Duals Win
Commerce competed in only two matches at the Area 6-A duals. In the semifinals, the Tigers defeated Athens Christian, 64-18.
Commerce clinched the area crown by defeating George Walton, 54-17, in the finals. The Tigers lost the opening three matches from 152-170 pounds, but picked up forfeit wins the next seven weight classes (182, 195, 220, 285, 106, 113, 120).
At 126 pounds, Dawson Legg clinched a 9-6 decision. He led 7-1 after two periods and held on for the win in the third.
Bryson Flint followed Legg at 132 and won 6-3. Flint was up 4-1 after two periods.
The Tigers lost the 138-pound bout but closed strong at 145 as Michael Sherman got a first-round pin to make the area championship official.
Love said his group had "a lot of good matches" with George Walton in the finals.
"It was a great day for our team," Love said. "I think every kid on our team, but maybe one or two, got to wrestle. We wrestled well. Always good to make it to the next round. We'll see what happens down in Macon."
Against Athens Christian, the Tigers started with seven-straight wins (Sherman, 145; TJ Trudnak, 152; Lambdin Hardy, 160; Brayden Phillips, 170; Jake Frates, 182; Juan Marchan, 195; Beau Childers, 220).
After a loss at 285, Commerce got wins from Daniel Nash (106) and Caleb Lovin (113). Then responded with a forfeit win at 126 after losing at 120.
Commerce collected six pins between both matches. The Tigers lost four matches via pin.
"This is the first time we've had, probably, 95 percent of our team out there," Love said. "We're still missing some, but, hopefully, by next weekend, we'll have them all. Our younger guys stepped it up and wrestled some very good kids, and to not get pinned, that's always big in a dual."
