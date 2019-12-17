The Commerce High School wrestling team didn't have its full arsenal Saturday (Dec. 14) in Social Circle.
Even with a few holes in the lineup, plus some rust for several wrestlers, the Tigers showed they're not far off from where they want to be.
Commerce finished second at the Redskin Invitational to host Social Circle. The Tigers had two first-place finishers, three second-place finishers and two third-place finishers.
"We felt like the guys competed hard, but you could tell it was the first matches of the season for most of them," head coach Kendall Love said. "The good thing is that we will get better as the season goes, and they get a few more practices under their belts."
Caleb Lovin (113 pounds) and Elijah Burns (195) finished first in their weight classes; Daniel Nash (106), Dawson Legg (120) and Bryson Flint (126) finished second; Brayden Phillips (170), Zander McLane (220) and Ethan Epps (285) finished third.
Jake and Josh Frates were tournament finalists but didn't wrestle each other.
"We were still not full strength as we had some in the same weight classes and that cost us valuable points. Again, there was nothing we could do about that," Love said. "We understand that it's a work in progress, but we hope to have most of our lineup available this weekend in a very, very tough Bradley Invitational in Cleveland, Tennessee."
The tournament will have 40 teams from six different states, according to Love.
"The guys are looking forward to the challenge," Love said. "We are going to get back to work this week and try to improve some things that we need to get better at."
