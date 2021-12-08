The Commerce High School wrestling squad finished 8th out of 16 teams Saturday (Dec. 4) at the Panthers Invitational hosted by Jackson County High School.
Ethan Epps (285-lb.) was the only Tiger to record a 1st place finish. Brayden Phillips (170-lb.) finished second in his height class and Grant Hamilton (160-lb.) finished 4th.
Epps spent just over four minutes total across his three matches in the tournament. He pinned Dylin Anglin (Oglethorpe County) in 20 seconds in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Epps pinned Guillermo Rosales midway through the second round. He won the 285-pound championship by pinning Colin Dudley (Greenbrier) in just 30 seconds.
Phillips won three straight matches to start the tournament. He pinned Brayden Dyram (Athens Christian) midway through the third round to advance to the quarterfinals. That’s where he defeated Cole Trammell (Habersham Central) by pinfall in the second round.
In the semifinals, Phillips wrestled Bryant Cox (Jefferson) into a fourth-round when the two ended the third round tied 8-8. Phillips got the better of his cross-county rival, pinning him in the fourth round. Trez White (Elbert County) denied Phillips of a 1st place finish when he pinned him in the second round.
Hamilton went 4-2 on the weekend, starting with a pinfall win over Caleb Blackburn (Habersham Central). Cap Benson (Jefferson) sent Hamilton to the consolation bracket with a 9-5 decision victory.
Hamilton bounced back by beating Sidney Sullens (White County) by technical fall 16-0; Cooper Allen (Clarke Central) by second round pinfall; and Clay Frost (Oglethorpe County) with a 6-1 decision. Hamilton’s day ended with a rematch against Blackburn, this time the Habersham Central grappler pinned Hamilton in the second round. Hamilton settled for 4th place.
Kyle Hancock (132-lb.) and Landon Worley (145-lb.) didn’t place, but both won two matches in the tournament. Hancock beat Virgil Gooch (Johnson) by pinfall and Ed Chastain (Elbert County) by forfeit. Worley beat Jacon Belsterfield (White County) by pinfall and Channing Hill (Maynard Jackson) by forfeit.
The Tigers return to action this weekend (Dec. 10-11) at the Monticello Duals at Jasper County High School.
