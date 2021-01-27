Commerce is hunting for a state title this weekend, and at least three other Class A programs could say the same thing.
The Tigers, in search of their seventh dual state title in eight years, enter a state duals tournament with a loaded bracket this Saturday (Jan. 30, 9 a.m.) at Trion. Commerce is the No. 4 seed after earning a No. 1 seed the previous six years in this tournament.
“There’s about four teams that could win it on any given day,” Tigers’ coach Kendall Love said.
The host Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed, followed by Mt. Pisgah (No. 2) and Social Circle (No. 3). Social Circle won five consecutive traditional and dual state titles in Class AA from 2015-2019.
But Trion is the reigning Class A champion, beating Commerce 46-25 in last year’s finals to snap the Tigers’ run of six-straight state dual titles.
“We’ll definitely have our hands full over there with them (Trion), Social Circle and Mt. Pisgah,” Love said. “We’re going to go back to work this week and travel there on Friday and see what we can do on Saturday.”
Loved added that Class A, “is the deepest its been in a long time.”
The remainder of the bracket includes Screven County (No. 5), St. Ann-Pacelli (No. 6), Landmark (No. 7) and Irwin County (No. 8).
Should the Tigers win their 9 a.m. first-round matchup against Screven County, they would in all likelihood run into Trion in the second round.
Though Commerce hasn’t wrestled against any of the teams in the bracket this year, the Tigers are familiar with the top squads in the tournament.
“We haven’t seen them this year, but we’re pretty familiar with all those teams,” Love said. “We know what we’ve got to do, and we’re going to work hard this week to see if we can correct those problems and give them a little trouble (this) weekend.”
