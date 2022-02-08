Eleven competitors from the Commerce wrestling team are headed to the Class A State Tournament this weekend (Feb. 10-12) at the Macon Coliseum.
Leading the Tigers into Macon are a quintet of champions from the Class A Sectional Tournament from this past weekend (Feb. 4-5) at Brunswick. Trent Matthews (113-lb.), Kyle Hancock (120-lb.), Grant Hamilton (160-lb.), Brayden Phillips (170-lb.) and Hoke Poe-Hogan (195-lb.).
"It was a good weekend definitely," said head coach Kendall Love. "We actually wrestled the best we've wrestled all year. I feel like we're peaking at the right time, that's always a good thing to see.
"It's definitely a numbers game. The more you get there, the more chances you have to score. We took 12 to sectionals and 11 made it out, so that was good. We were worried about a couple guys, but they stepped up and wrestled better than they had all year and made it through."
Matthews needed just three victories, two by pinfall on his way to a sectional championship. After winning a 5-0 decision over Andravious Bhrim (Dublin) in the quarterfinals, he pinned Egan Hadelman (St. Francis) in the semifinals and Connor Kirby (Calvary Day) in the finals.
Hancock started the tournament with a first minute pinfall against Parks Kilburn (Holy Innocent's). He went on to win an 11-0 major decision against Bradley dean (Schley County) in the quarterfinals.
His toughest challenge came in the semifinals against Broder Conley (Wesleyan). The two wrestled for all three periods and Hancock came out on top with a 2-1 decision to advance to the finals. Hancock championship victory was much more convincing as he beat Nicholas Nugent (St. Anne-Pacelli) via major decision 13-4.
Hamilton won two matches by pinfall on his way to the title. Pins over Isaiah Miles (St. Anne-Pacelli) and Jordan Andres (Crawford County) bookended a 5-2 decision win over Liam O'Toole in the first three rounds. Hamilton finished the tournament by winning a 13-2 major decision against Antonio Benjamin (Dublin).
Even though Phillips only had one pinfall win in the tournament, he dominated his four opponents winning two matches by major decision and one by technical fall. He started the tournament with a 14-2 major decision over Brogan Flannigan (Calvary Day) before pinning Cole Erickson (St. Francis) in the semifinals. Phillips defeated Angel Cardenas by technical fall 17-1 to advance to the finals where he beat Josh Lange (Mt. Pisgah) by major decision 12-2.
Poe-Hogan turned in Commerce's most dominant performance by pinning all four of his opponents in the first period. Poe-Hogan only spent a total of four minutes and five seconds on the mat. He pinned Kaleb Waters (Montgomery County) in 59 seconds, Jake Schmitz (Mt. Pisgah) in 62 seconds, Daron Pigram (St. Francis) in 55 seconds, and George Hopkins (St. Anne-Pacelli) in 69 seconds.
"Anytime you enter a sectional tournament and once you hit the semifinal, they're all very good kids," Love said. "We won some big matches in the semis and put those guys in the finals. Once you make the finals, that pretty much sets your stuff up pretty well at the state tournament. They had to wrestle well to make the finals and they did."
Two other Tigers came close to winning sectional championships. Isaac Palmer (106-lb.) had two decision and one major decision win to advance to the finals. However, he lost to Connor Doherty (Mt. Pisgah) by pinfall and settled for 2nd place.
Ethan Epps (285-lb.) pinned Jemiah Stewart (Screven County) and Sincere Bell (St. Anne-Pacelli) in the fist periods to reach the finals. He lost to Cole Spence (Mt. Pisgah) by pinfall in the championship match and finished 2nd.
Collin Hall (152-lb.) was the only other Tiger to end the tournament with a win. He won his first two matches by forfeit and decision, but he lost to Joey Bertrand (Mt. Pisgah) in the semifinals. Hall bounced back pinning Joshua Fuentes (Athens Christian) in the consolation semifinals before beating Jordan Daniels (Treutlen) by 11-9 decision in the 3rd place match.
Tysean Wiggins (182-lb.) and Zander McLane (220-lb.) advanced to the state tournament with 4th place finishes, and Landon Worley (138-lb.) advanced with a 6th place finish.
"Even in a match we lost, I thought we were wrestled to or above our capabilities really," he said. "We lost some close matches I felt like we could have won at the end, but like I said, going into the match, they were definitely the underdog on paper. You can take that, so they wrestled well all weekend."
The most impressive facet of this team according to Love is how much they've improved. Commerce has 11 new varsity wrestlers this year and he admits he went into the season not knowing what Commerce wrestling could produce in 2022.
"Going in, I was really unsure," he said. "I knew the kids were going to work hard but I really wasn't sure how much they'd progress. All of the coaches have just been pleasantly surprised by how much they've progressed.
"We're a different team now than we were two months ago. They've come a long way and we're proud of every one of them."
