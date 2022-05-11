Kendall Love is stepping away as Commerce’s wrestling coach, but he won’t go far.
Love will resign from his post after a stellar 16-year run, which included a 13 combined state championships, to become the school’s full-time athletic director.
Former Tiger wrestler and current assistant coach Chance McClure will be promoted to head coach. McClure will be assisted by former Commerce wrestlers Addison Davis and Dalton Flint.
“I felt like those three guys are all Commerce alums and love the sport and would do a great job with it,” Love said. “The AD (athletic director) position opened up, and I just felt like it was a good time to transition and move out and try to help all sports.”
Love will take over athletic director duties from Commerce principal Will Smith who has been serving dual roles. Smith noted that he’ll continue to work with the athletic program in an assistant capacity with Love, however.
“It’s a sad time for me because I’ve been an AD for a long, long time, but I felt like at this point I’d dedicate a little more time to my principal side,” Smith said. “He (Love) was wanting to try something a little bit different than wrestling, so it was a natural fit — and he’ll be a great fit.”
Love said that Smith might be the only principal in the state who also doubles as an athletic director.
“Both of those jobs just carry a lot of responsibility and a lot of time,” Love said. “He’s done a great job of both of them. I’m excited about stepping in and taking some weight off of his shoulders. But he’s still going to be around helping me, too.”
Love shaped Commerce into a wrestling powerhouse over the course of a decade-and-a-half, winning seven traditional state titles and six dual state championships in his time with the Tigers.
Love’s first Commerce team in 2006-2007 placed seventh in Class A after the program finished 26th the previous year. The Tigers went on to finish in the top four or better in each of Love’s last 15 seasons, while collecting a host of state championship hardware. His teams won traditional state championships each year from 2014-2020 and dual state championships from 2014-2019. He also racked up hundreds upon hundreds of dual wins.
“It takes a village,” Love said of the Tigers’ run of success. “The parents have been great. The admin has been great. The board of education has been great. My coaches have been great. Just the village has, I feel like, put Commerce on the map. If you travel in the southeast, or even up north, they’ve heard of Commerce wrestling.”
Love said he’s most proud of the bonds built over the course of 16 years.
“Just the relationships — relationships with the kids, with the assistant coaches, with the parents, with the community,” he said. “Coaches certainly don’t do it for the money. They do it for the love of the kids and the relationships that are grown throughout the years.”
While Love will turn the reins over to McClure, he’ll still remain involved with the wrestling program.
“I can’t just walk away from it,” he said. “I’m going to help them out as much as they need me to.”
But Love — who has also coached football, baseball and track — also looks forward to working with all of Commerce’s sports programs, which have been among the best in Class A-Public. The Tigers are the reigning directors’ cup champions and lead this year’s director’s cup by 153 points.
“I’m excited to be able to work with different students and different sports, as well as the wrestling program, too,” Love said.
Meanwhile, Smith expressed excitement with the changes and the impact they’ll have on Commerce’s athletic program.
“We’ve got guys who are ready to step up and take on a new role,” Smith said. “It’s going to benefit all of our kids in Commerce. I think just having a full-time AD is definitely going to help our kids at all levels.”
