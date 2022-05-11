Commerce would have been hard pressed to find a coach more ingrained in Tiger wrestling than its newest hire.
Chance McClure, a national champion and four-time state champion for the Tigers and current Commerce assistant, will be the Tigers’ next head coach. He’ll take over for longtime wrestling coach Kendall Love, who will become the school’s next athletic director.
“It’s awesome,” said McClure, who wrestling at Commerce from 2011-2014. “It’s coming full circle. I’ve been wrestling in Commerce since I was 6 years old. Of course, I’ve wrestled at a lot of different places and did a lot of different things, but my roots are Commerce. Commerce is always what I wanted to come back to.”
Love said McClure is “going to be a fantastic head coach.”
“He relates well with the kids, and obviously knows the wrestling, but that’s only about a quarter of being a head coach,” Love said. “He does a good job with all of it.”
McClure called the opportunity to lead the program “a blessing,” noting that he’s had other opportunities to be a head coach but said Commerce was home.
“The reason I turned those down is because people don’t understand what it takes to have an elite program with national-caliber kids in it,” he said. “It’s something I can’t do by myself. It’s something where we need the support of an entire community.”
To that end, McClure said Commerce has built a strong wrestling community.
“It surrounds you now,” he said. “You don’t have to go looking for it.”
McClure will be assisted by two other former Commerce wrestling standouts: four-time state placer Addison Davis and Dalton Flint, the only other four-time champion in the school’s history.
“It makes it easy, because we’ve all done it the Commerce way,” McClure said.
“From the youth program up, we’re teaching the same things,” he added, “and you’re able to that when you’ve wrestled together and you all know each other.”
McClure is one of the very best to have ever taken the mat for the Tigers and in the state overall. In addition to being a rare four time-champion, he helped Commerce win both a traditional and dual state title in 2014 during his time as a Tiger wrestler.
He went on to wrestle at the University of Virginia.
McClure has served as a Commerce wrestling assistant for the past three seasons.
“He knows the tradition, he knows what it takes to win,” Commerce principal Will Smith said. “I think he’s young and eager, and he’s ready to keep this program going and push it further.”
He’ll have the benefit of Love continuing to help with the wrestling program as he serves in his new athletic director role.
“It’s awesome,” McClure said. “Because I can call him at any time. I’ve known Coach Love since I was 11 years old. Having a really tight relationship with him and being able to use his knowledge, it flattens the curve for me.”
He noted that very few programs have a wrestling coach as an athletic director.
“We’re in a special situation here,” McClure said.
McClure takes over as Commerce is coming off a third-place finish at the state duals and fourth-place showing at the traditional state tournament. The Tigers will wrestle in Class A Division I next year following the latest reclassification cycle.
“We want to be the best program in the country, and we have the tools and the trajectory to achieve that, I think,” McClure said. “We’re moving in that direction. That’s what I want to be. That’s what I see for the future of Commerce, and that’s what our staff sees … You shoot for that, and the classifications are not a big deal. It’s an exciting time here.”
