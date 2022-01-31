The Commerce wrestling team overwhelmed its competition Saturday (Jan. 29) at the Area 8-A Tournament.
Nine of the 13 wrestlers Commerce entered in the tournament won championships in their respective weight classes. Two more Tigers finished as runners-up. Overall, 12 Tigers advanced to the Class A Sectionals this Saturday (Feb. 5) at Brunswick High School.
In team scores, Commerce won the Area 8-A Championship with 250 points. Athens Christian finished second with 176 points, and Washington-Wilkes came in third with 132 points.
Zander McClane (220-lb.) had perhaps the most impressive day of any Tiger. He wrestled two matches and spent just one minute and 38 seconds on the mat. He needed just 44 seconds to pin Ryan Childers (Athens Christian) in the semifinals, and 54 seconds to pin Andrew Brinson (Towns County) in the championship match.
Hoke Poe-Hogan (195-lb.) didn’t allow either of his two matches to leave the first period either. He defeated Bailey Gordon (Loganville Christian) with five seconds to spare in the first period of their semifinal bout. Poe-Hogan won the Area Championship by pinning (Jordan Rose (Athens Christian) in just one minute.
Kyle Hancock (120-lb.) advanced to the finals with a 19-second pinfall over Noah Kelly (Athens Christian) in the semifinals. In the championship bout, Hancock defeated Adam Denhardt (George Walton) by decision, 9-3.
Landon Worley (138-lb.) pinned Noah Cortese (Athens Christian) midway through the second period of their semifinal match. He went on to defeat Brandon Bowling (Towns County) by decision 7-4.
Collin Hall (152-lb.) pinned Ian Arrowood (Towns County) in the middle of the first period of the semifinals. He later pinned Hunter Price (Washington-Wilkes) for the Area Championship midway through the second period.
Grant Hamilton (160-lb.) also won with two pinfalls. He defeated Josh Engemann (Loganville Christian) in the semifinals midway through the first period. He beat Kevin Gowen (Towns County for the Area Championship late in the second period.
Brayden Phillips (170-lb.) pinned Seth Gillis (Towns County) a minute into their semifinal match before defeating Braden Byram (Athens Christian) in the finals via a 12-6 decision.
Trent Matthews (113-lb.) and Ethan Epps (285-lb.) only needed to win one match to claim Area Championships. Matthews pinned James Wanzer (Athens Christian) in 41 seconds to claim the Area Championship. Epps pinned Levi Brock (Washington-Wiles) late in the first period.
Isaac Palmer (106-lb.) and Tysean Wiggins (182-lb.) both finished 2nd. Palmer advanced straight to the finals with two byes, but lost to Sam Smith (Loganville Christian) by decision in the finals.
Wiggins pinned Stone Chauncey (Towns County) late in the second period of their semifinal bout. He lost to Ali Nabulsi (Athens Christian) in the finals.
Wesley Usher is the last Tiger to advance to sectionals. He lost to Austin Fanning (Washington-Wilkes) in the semifinals and settled for a 3rd place finish.
