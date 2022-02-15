Led by Hoke Poe-Hogan and Ethan Epps, Commerce finished 4th in Class A at the GHSA State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday (Feb. 12) at the Macon Coliseum.
Poe-Hogan (195-lb.) and Epps (285-lb.) won state championships in their respective weight classes. Five other Tigers placed in the top six including Brayden Phillips (170-lb.) who finished 2nd despite dealing with an ankle sprain.
"Any time you get to the state tournament, every match is going to be a tough one," said head coach Kendall Love. "The way the tournament was set up this year, we started Friday morning and went all the way to the placement rounds, so Friday was just a brutal day. Some guys had five matches in about five hours.
"I was proud of the guys. Poe-Hogan, Ethan and Brayden Phillips, each of those guys won big semifinals matches.... And we had guys who were one match away from placing. Good day for us."
The Tigers scored 114 points and finished behind state champions Trion, runners-up Social Circle and 3rd place Mount Pisgah Christian. Charlton County rounded out the top five.
"The top four teams in Class A could compete in any classification and place in the top three or four in any classification," Love said. "It's just a very, very deep and tough class. It's really exploded lately. Looking at our past history, a lot people may think we're disappointed with 3rd in duals and 4th in traditional. But Class A being so tough coupled with the fact that we're so young with 11 new guys, I was pleased.
"This may have been one of our best jobs coaching in a while to coach this group to a trophy in both traditionals and duals... It was definitely a roller coaster early on. We had some injuries, we had some sickness. We finally got guys in right weight class in December and that's when we started putting things together. All credit to the kids, they worked hard from day one."
Besides the wrestler, Love was also proud of his coaching staff for the work they put in to help the kids develop. He considers Chance McClure, Addison Davis, Alton Lee and Warren Standridge to be the best group of assistants in the state.
HOKE POE-HOGAN (195-LB.)
Poe-Hogan made quick work of his first two opponents. He pinned Henry Inglesby (Holy Innocent's) in just 21 seconds, and Rowen Vandergriff (Social Circle) right before the end of the first period. However, his finals match against Logan Eller (Trion) was more of a battle that lasted all three periods. Ultimately, Poe-Hogan won by decision 8-6.
"Hoke Poe Hogan wrestled, other than him, one of the best kids in Class A," Love said. "[Eller] was 51-0. He jumped on him early and gave up a takedown late in the match to make the score look closer than what it was. Hoke just wrestled really well."
ETHAN EPPS (285-LB.)
Epps started the tournament with a grind of match against Sincere Bell (St. Anne-Pacelli). He won by decision 3-1. Epps wrestled Zach Sharp (Trion) into the third period, but he scored a pinfall 12 seconds before the buzzer to advance to the finals.
Awaiting Epps in the championship match was Cole Spence (Mount Pisgah Christian) who defeated him two times throughout the year. The familiar foes battled through the third period. This time, Epps got the better of Spence, winning by decision 7-0.
"He went out and wrestled really well to beat [Spence] 7-0," Love said.
BRAYDEN PHILLIPS (170-LB.)
Phillips overcame a sprained ankle to advance to the state finals. He battled Vasquez Lonon (Screven County) to a 7-2 decision victory in the quarterfinals. Phillips then pinned Cohen Blaschke (Trion) shortly before the end of the first period to reach the championship match.
Phillips and Grady Tisdale (Tatnall Square) were evenly matched in the finals, but someone had to win. In the end, Tisdale had a 4-3 lead and claimed victory via decision. Phillips settled for 2nd place.
"Brayden lost a heartbreaker," Love said. 'He was down by one and had a chance to get out at the end. He just barely missed an escape. But he wrestled really well, he had a grade two ankle sprain that week and I was worried if he'd even be able to wrestle.
"For him to go out and get second, losing a heartbreaking match like that in the state finals just shows how tough the kid is. I was proud of him"
GRANT HAMILTON (160-lb.)
Hamilton suffered a heartbreaking overtime defeat in the semifinals, but he recovered to win two more matches to claim 3rd place.
Hamilton pinned Colton Hardeman (Eagle's Landing Christian) early in the second period to advance to the semifinals. He battled Will Hames (Social Circle) to a tie at the end of the third period, and in overtime, Hames scored a takedown to win the match.
Hamilton went to the consolation bracket where he won a 6-0 decision against Nick Morgan (Holy Innocent's) to reach the consolation finals. He wrestled Antoinio Benjamin (Dublin) for 3rd place and pinned him 27 seconds into the second period for the victory.
"It was a heartbreaking loss," Love said. "He had a takedown late in the match I felt like and he didn't get the call. Then we just ran out of time in overtime. I was disappointed in that match, but he came back and dominated back through to get 3rd."
TRENT MATTHEWS (113-LB.)
Matthews defeated Landon Brown (Gordon Lee) by decision 6-0 in the quarterfinals to guarantee himself a spot in the top six. However, he was pinned by Kolby Dempsey (Armuchee) in the semifinals, and Daegan Vaughn (Trion) in the consolation semifinals. He finished the tournament by beating David Parrish (Strong Rock Christian) for 5th place.
COLLIN HALL (152-LB.)
Hall started out strong by pinning Aaron Rodger (Bowdon) late in the first period, but he was sent to the consolation bracket by Braelyn Cain (Crawford County) in the quarterfinals. Hall bounced back with a pinfall win over Joshua Fuentes (Athens Christian) and a 12-8 decision win over David McFarland (Screven County).
James Eldridge (Social Circle) kept Hall from reaching the 3rd place match, but he got past Jordan Daniels (Treutlen) to bring home a 5th place finish.
Because of injuries, this was only Hall's second appearance in the state tournament.
ZANDER MCLANE (220-LB.)
McLane won his first two matches of the tournament. First he pinned Tucker Cleary (Social Circle) late in the first period. Then he advanced through the quarterfinals with a forfeit. He lost his next two matches and had to wrestle in the 5th place match,. There he overcame Jack Chandler (Darlington) for 5th.
