Commerce’s quest to regain its state duals title couldn’t have started off in more convincing fashion.
The Tigers — who saw a streak of six-straight dual state championships end last year — ran through the area tournament at Towns County Friday (Jan. 15) without a blemish, beating the host Indians 84-0 and following with an 84-0 win over Washington-Wilkes in the finals for the 8-A title.
The tournament victory gives Commerce hosting rights for the state sectionals next Saturday (Jan. 23). The winners of each of the eight sectional quads will advance to the state tournament in Trion (Jan. 30).
See this week’s edition of The Jackson Herald more over the Tigers’ area duals win.
