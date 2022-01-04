The Commerce wrestling team crossed the border to Lexington, S.C. on Thursday (Dec. 30), and returned home Friday (Dec. 31) with a 2nd place finish.
The Tigers went 5-1 in the Knockout Duals at Lexington High School. Grant Hamilton (160-lb.), Brayden Phillips (170-lb.), Jamey Fowler (182-lb.) and Ethan Epps (285-lb.) all went undefeated.
“We’re just now starting to get in wrestling shape,” said head coach Kendall Love. Commerce got off to a late start because of how many of its wrestlers also play football.
“Normally we get our guys later than everyone else so it takes us a few weeks to really get into wrestling shape and you can tell we’re starting to get there. I thought it was the best we’ve wrestled this season so maybe that trend will continue.”
Commerce’s only loss in the tournament was to Lexington at the end of the first day. The dual came down to the last match which Lexington won to defeat the Tigers 42-33. Commerce responded with a 48-30 win over Fort Mill and a 42-31 win over Carolina Forest on Friday. Both squads are ranked in the top eight in South Carolina Class AAAAA.
“That tournament was just what we needed,” Love said. “We’re certainly battle-tested… I was proud of the way the kids bounced back after that tough loss to Lexington to win our next dual.
“They showed a lot of heart, I told them that. That’s definitely going to pay off when we start the state-run this week… I feel like we’re starting to peak at the right time. It’s all Class A from here on out. Hopefully, these tournaments we’ve been in with the tough competition we’ve faced will pay off.”
The Tigers’ other victories came against James Island 66-9; River Bluff 57-27 and Mauldin 66-18.
AREA 8-A DUALS
Commerce travels to Athens Christian this Friday (Jan. 7) for the Area 8-A Duals. The Tigers are hoping for a win to not only claim the Area Championship, but to also host the sectional tournament next Saturday (Jan. 15).
Love believes Athens Christian and Washington-Wilkes will provide the toughest challenges on Friday.
“We’ve seen these teams for a long time since they’ve been in our area so we know what to expect,” Love said. I feel like Athens Christian and Washington-Wilkes will be our toughest competition.
“We’ve seen all the bigger schools but haven’t seen many Class A schools, so they’re ready to see where they stand in Class A and compete against the teams in our area.”
