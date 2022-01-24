Despite fielding a team with 11 new varsity starters, the Commerce wrestling team finished 3rd at the Class A State Duals on Saturday (Jan. 22) at home.
The Tigers went 3-1 on the day with their only loss coming against runners-up Social Circle in the semifinals by a score of 47-27. Commerce defeated Landmark Christian 67-9 in the first round, Screven County 47-22 in the consolation semifinals, and Mt. Pisgah 45-35 in the consolation finals.
Trion won the Class A State Championship after defeating Social Circle 43-27 in the finals.
“The guys wrestled hard all weekend,” said head coach Kendall Love. “I couldn’t ask for any more from them, I’m proud of the effort. To get 3rd with a team with 11 new starters out of 14 weight classes, was a big accomplishment.”
Commerce dominated Landmark Christian in the first round, only losing two matches with 10 wins coming by pinfall, nine of which ending in the first period.
The Tigers battled Social Circle in the second round, but struggled early and fell behind 47-0. Grant Hamilton (170-lb.) picked up a decision victory to end the shutout. Brayden Phillips (182-lb.) and Ethan Epps (285 (lb.) won by pinfall and Commerce had two more wins by forfeit to cut the final score to 47-27.
Commerce bounced back against Screven County winning the first three matches to take a 16-0 lead. Isaac Palmer (106-lb.) started with a pinfall win, Trenton Matthews (113-lb.) and Kyle Hancock (120-lb.) both won by technical fall.
Screven County responded with four straight wins, but it was only able to tie the score 16-16. The Tigers won six of the last seven matches to win 47-22. Hamilton, Epps and Hoke Poe-Hogan (195-lb.) earned pinfall wins.
“You always worry about a letdown after losing in the semifinals,” Love said. “The goal is to win the state finals and win a state championship, but when you get beat in the semis, you have to reassess quickly.
“I was worried about a letdown. I talked to the guys and they came out on fire. Screven County is a real good team, they had a great record coming in. I knew if we didn’t take them seriously we would be in trouble. The guys stepped up, we jumped on them early and beat them pretty well.”
The Tigers closed the tournament with a highly competitive dual against Mt. Pisgah. Commerce fell behind early 5-0, but won the next four matches to take a 24-0 lead. Hancock and Griffin Mathews (132-lb.) won by pinfall after a pair of forfeits went Commerce’s way.
Mt. Pisgah rallied to take a 29-24 lead, but it wouldn’t stay in the lead very long. Hamilton earned a 19-second pinfall to put Commerce ahead 30-29 and a forfeit extended the lead to 36-29. Tyshon Wiggins (195-lb.) won by decision, and Poe-Hogan (220lb.) won by pinfall to stretch Commerce’s lead to 45-29. Mt. Pisgah won the last match to set the final score at 45-35.
“That was a big win for us,” he said. “That was the team that beat us in the state finals last year. We still had a bad taste in our mouths from last year. That’s a quality team, Trion barely beat them (42-30 in the semifinals).
“We jumped on them too and wrestled really well. I made some adjustments to the lineup and we were able to come out on top by beating a really good team for 3rd. It was just a gutsy performance from the guys. We had a great crowd there, a great atmosphere. It’s what Class A wrestling is all about.”
AREA TRADITIONAL TOURNAMENT
There’s no time to transition back into traditional wrestling. The quest for the traditional state championships starts this Saturday (Jan. 29) with the Area 8-A Tournament at Commerce.
Five teams are coming to town including Athens Christian, George Walton, Loganville Christian, Towns County and Washington-Wilkes.
“No doubt, there will be a crowd there for that as well,” Love said. “Each guy now is fighting to win their own state championship in their weight class. It takes a bit of coaching out of it, it’s all up to the guys now to go out and try to win.
“The guys are wrestling well right now. We’re finally getting into wrestling shape and I have no doubt they’ll go out and perform on Saturday.”
Love expects Athens Christian and Washington-Wilkes to be the biggest competition as far as full teams are concerned.
